$33,199
+ taxes & licensing
Sudbury Hyundai
1-800-565-9829
2014 Jeep Wrangler
2014 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara
Location
Sudbury Hyundai
1120 Kingsway Rd, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
1-800-565-9829
$33,199
+ taxes & licensing
103,310KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8525714
- Stock #: 022946A
- VIN: 1C4BJWEG3EL302273
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 022946A
- Mileage 103,310 KM
Vehicle Features
4x4
n/a
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Sudbury Hyundai
1120 Kingsway Rd, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5