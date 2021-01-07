2014 Kia Soul

Vehicle Features

Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Body-coloured door handles Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Exterior Front fog lamps Safety Rear child safety locks Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features SPLASH GUARDS Front-wheel drive Driver foot rest Front map lights Rear centre armrest Full Cloth Headliner 90 amp alternator Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box CLEARCOAT PAINT Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Cupholder digital signal processor Front Anti-Roll Bar Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Cloth Door Trim Insert Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Single stainless steel exhaust Rear cupholder Black grille w/chrome surround Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent 3 12V DC Power Outlets Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Analog Display Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front Cigar Lighter(s) Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park 36-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Radio w/Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control Spare Tire Mobility Kit Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Streaming Audio 54 L Fuel Tank Engine: 1.6L GDI I4 Tires: P205/60R16 -inc: tire mobility kit Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Stereo w/Sirius Satellite -inc: AUX and USB input ports, 6 speakers, Bluetooth wireless technology, steering wheel mounted audio controls Wheels: 16" Steel w/Full Covers Front Bucket Seats -inc: height adjustable front headrests and driver height adjuster Urethane Gear Shifter Material

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.