+ taxes & licensing
705-673-6733
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
+ taxes & licensing
IIHS Top Safety Pick, Top Safety Pick+. This Mazda CX-5 delivers a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*Options:*All Wheel Drive, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights, Rain Sensing Wipers, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Tires - Rear All-Season, Privacy Glass, Power Driver Seat, Rear Spoiler, Heated Mirrors, Temporary Spare Tire, AM/FM Stereo, Power Steering, MP3 Player, Automatic Headlights, CD Player, ABS, Sun/Moonroof, Rear Defrost, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Auxiliary Audio Input, Tires - Front All-Season, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Power Door Locks, Power Mirror(s), Heated Front Seat(s), Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, HD Radio, Bucket Seats, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Intermittent Wipers, Traction Control, Power Door Locks, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Blind Spot Monitor, Front Side Air Bag, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Child Safety Locks, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Trip Computer, Back-Up Camera, Floor Mats, Keyless Start, A/C, Driver Air Bag, Tire Pressure Monitor, Traction Control, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Keyless Entry, Driver Vanity Mirror, Stability Control, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Power Windows, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Bench Seat, Cruise Control, Trip Computer, Cloth Seats, Security System, Power Windows, Engine Immobilizer, Rear Head Air Bag, Power Door Locks*The Votes are Counted *IIHS Top Safety Pick, Top Safety Pick+, KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards.*See What the Experts Say!*As reported by KBB.com: If you want a 5-passenger SUV that offers great looks, playful driving manners, impressive technology and good value, the 2014 Mazda CX-5 deserves a test-drive. That it boasts class-leading fuel economy of up to 35 mpg feels like icing on an already tasty cake. and As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: Introducing a feat of engineering previously thought to be impossible: the crossover without compromise. Not only does the Mazda CX-5 offer confident driving, versatility, all-weather capability, spaciousness and advanced features, but it does so with amazing highway MPG. To make this possible Mazda developed an engineering philosophy called SKYACTIV TECHNOLOGY, including a new 2.5L SKYACTIV-G gas engine, which reimagines every component to work together in unprecedented harmony. CX-5's aerodynamic curves and sloping roofline reduce wind turbulence and allow for the vehicle's weight to be distributed toward the rear axle for increased stability. CX-5 is packed with advanced features that adjust to your driving needs, such as available rain-sensing windshield wipers, heated side mirrors, and 17 to 19 inch aluminum alloy wheels fitted with all-season tires. With CX-5's SKYACTIV-G 2.0L gasoline engine it produces 155 horsepower and an impressive 150 lb-ft torque delivering an EPA estimated 35 MPG hwy. For extra power and torque, upgrade to the 2.5L SKYACTIV-G. It's quick off the line with 184 horsepower yet still surprisingly fuel-efficient. CX-5 features two transmission options: the ultra-responsive 6-speed manual and the 6-speed Sport automatic. The Mazda CX-5 blends sophisticated details, like available double stitched premium leather trimmed seats, a power moonroof, and ample passenger and cargo volume (64.8 cubic feet) to create a stylish all-purpose cabin. Crisp, immersive sound is delivered through an available 9 speaker Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound System with AudioPilot noise compensation technology. Connect your iPod or other MP3 device with the USB audio input or auxiliary jack. CX-5 offers available HD Radio, Pandora Internet radio connectivity and SiriusXM Satellite Radio. The available fully integrated in dash navigation system powered by TomTom with a 5.8 inch full color touch screen display features intuitive voice recognition.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks, third party lenders and Honda Financial Services daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As the largest pre-owned vehicle retailer in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5