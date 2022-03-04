Menu
2014 Mazda CX-5

256,080 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Sudbury Hyundai

1-800-565-9829

2014 Mazda CX-5

2014 Mazda CX-5

GS

2014 Mazda CX-5

GS

Location

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway Rd, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

1-800-565-9829

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

256,080KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8490936
  • Stock #: 125136A
  • VIN: JM3KE4CY9E0428084

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 256,080 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Sudbury Hyundai

Sudbury Hyundai

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway Rd, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

