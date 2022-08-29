$3,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$3,500
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Honda
705-673-6733
2014 Mazda CX-9
2014 Mazda CX-9
GS - Bluetooth - Heated Seats
Location
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
$3,500
+ taxes & licensing
124,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9211882
- Stock #: 1-24060W
- VIN: JM3TB2CA4E0437764
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour METEOR GRAY
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 124,000 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2014 Mazda CX-9 remains one of the sportier seven-passenger crossovers on the market, offering an exceptional driving experience without sacrificing comfort. - motortrend.com This 2014 Mazda CX-9 is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
The seven-passenger 2014 Mazda CX-9 is a family-sized crossover with athleticism. Three rows and all, the responsive CX-9 feels smaller than it really is when you're driving it on winding roads. There's plenty of power too, which is something not every Mazda can claim.This SUV has 124,000 kms. It's meteor gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 273HP 3.7L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Power Windows.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back.
Come by and check out our fleet of 170+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Heated Seats
Split rear bench
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Aluminum Wheels
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 60
Black grille w/chrome surround
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Leather shift knob trim
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
4 door
Speed-proportional power steering
Remote window operation
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7.5
50-50 Third Row Seat
Manual Folding Third Row Seat
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Three 12V DC power outlets
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
Piano black dash trim
Piano black door trim
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Silver aluminum rims
Tires: Width: 245 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Overall Width: 1,936 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.4 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 76 L
Front Head Room: 1,005 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.7 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 990 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,510 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,490 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,422 mm
3rd Row Head Room: 899 mm
Overall height: 1,728 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,435 mm
Max cargo capacity: 2,851 L
Wheelbase: 2,875 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,038 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,010 mm
3rd Row Leg Room: 824 mm
3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,444 mm
3rd Row Hip Room: 1,111 mm
AM/FM/HD/Satellite-prep Radio
Manual child safety locks
Overall Length: 5,108 mm
Curb weight: 1,927 kg
Gross vehicle weight: 2,645 kg
Stability controll with anti-roll
Halogen projector beam headlights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Palladino Honda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5