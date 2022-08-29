2014 Mazda CX-9

$3,500 + taxes & licensing 1 2 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Stock #: 1-24060W

VIN: JM3TB2CA4E0437764

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour METEOR GRAY

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 124,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Computer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Seating Heated Seats Split rear bench Safety Daytime Running Lights Side Airbag Rear View Camera TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Exterior Aluminum Wheels Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 60 Black grille w/chrome surround Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Leather shift knob trim Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Convenience External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Rain sensing front wipers Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Rear air conditioning with separate controls Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Additional Features 4 door Speed-proportional power steering Remote window operation Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 7.5 50-50 Third Row Seat Manual Folding Third Row Seat Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Three 12V DC power outlets Auxilliary transmission cooler Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Wheel Diameter: 18 1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags Piano black dash trim Piano black door trim Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Rear heat ducts with separate controls Silver aluminum rims Tires: Width: 245 mm Diameter of tires: 18.0" Overall Width: 1,936 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.4 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 76 L Front Head Room: 1,005 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 12.7 L/100 km Rear Head Room: 990 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,510 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,490 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,422 mm 3rd Row Head Room: 899 mm Overall height: 1,728 mm Front Hip Room: 1,435 mm Max cargo capacity: 2,851 L Wheelbase: 2,875 mm Front Leg Room: 1,038 mm Rear Leg Room: 1,010 mm 3rd Row Leg Room: 824 mm 3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,444 mm 3rd Row Hip Room: 1,111 mm AM/FM/HD/Satellite-prep Radio Manual child safety locks Overall Length: 5,108 mm Curb weight: 1,927 kg Gross vehicle weight: 2,645 kg Stability controll with anti-roll Halogen projector beam headlights

