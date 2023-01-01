2014 Mazda MAZDA3

$9,000 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Seats POWER DOORS Remote power door locks Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer AM/FM Stereo Remote Keyless Entry Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Dual Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Exterior Daytime Running Lights Body-coloured bumpers Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 60 Black grille w/chrome accents Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Audio controls on steering wheel Total Number of Speakers: 4 Window grid antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Convenience Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Clock: In-dash Piano black center console trim Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Door pockets: Driver and passenger Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Diameter: 16 Power remote trunk release One 12V DC power outlet Wheel Width: 6.5 Rear door type: Trunk 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Audio system memory card slot Piano black dash trim Piano black door trim Wheelbase: 2,700 mm Diameter of tires: 16.0" Fuel Consumption: City: 6.8 L/100 km Overall Width: 1,796 mm Rear Leg Room: 909 mm Fuel Capacity: 50 L Tires: Width: 205 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,359 mm Max cargo capacity: 350 L Overall Length: 4,580 mm Rear Head Room: 953 mm Front Leg Room: 1,073 mm Front Head Room: 980 mm Overall height: 1,455 mm Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim Fuel Consumption: Highway: 4.8 L/100 km Front Hip Room: 1,410 mm Curb weight: 1,268 kg Rear Shoulder Room: 1,382 mm Manual child safety locks Front Shoulder Room: 1,452 mm Keyless ignition with push button start Halogen projector beam headlights

