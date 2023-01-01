Menu
2014 Mazda MAZDA3

145,000 KM

$9,000

+ tax & licensing
$9,000

+ taxes & licensing

Palladino Mazda

705-524-3300

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

GX-SKY AS IS

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

GX-SKY AS IS

Location

Palladino Mazda

936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2

705-524-3300

$9,000

+ taxes & licensing

145,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10142697
  • Stock #: U1579W
  • VIN: 3MZBM1U73EM115753

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 145,000 KM

Vehicle Description



This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinomazda.ca/finance/



Palladino Mazda in Sudbury Ontario is your ultimate resource for new Mazda vehicles and used Mazda vehicles. We not only offer our clients a large selection of top quality, affordable Mazda models, but we do so with uncompromising customer service and professionalism. We takes pride in representing one of Canada's premier automotive brands. Mazda models lead the way in terms of affordability, reliability, performance, and fuel efficiency.The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 330+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats
POWER DOORS
Remote power door locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Remote Keyless Entry
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 60
Black grille w/chrome accents

Safety

Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 4
Window grid antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Trim

Cloth Seat Upholstery

Mechanical

Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension

Convenience

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Clock: In-dash
Piano black center console trim

Windows

Privacy glass: Light

Suspension

Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension

Additional Features

4 door
Radio data system
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
Power remote trunk release
One 12V DC power outlet
Wheel Width: 6.5
Rear door type: Trunk
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Audio system memory card slot
Piano black dash trim
Piano black door trim
Wheelbase: 2,700 mm
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Fuel Consumption: City: 6.8 L/100 km
Overall Width: 1,796 mm
Rear Leg Room: 909 mm
Fuel Capacity: 50 L
Tires: Width: 205 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,359 mm
Max cargo capacity: 350 L
Overall Length: 4,580 mm
Rear Head Room: 953 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,073 mm
Front Head Room: 980 mm
Overall height: 1,455 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 4.8 L/100 km
Front Hip Room: 1,410 mm
Curb weight: 1,268 kg
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,382 mm
Manual child safety locks
Front Shoulder Room: 1,452 mm
Keyless ignition with push button start
Halogen projector beam headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Palladino Mazda

Palladino Mazda

936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2

