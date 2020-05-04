2014 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

- Safety
- Trim
- Chrome Grille
- Body-coloured door handles
- Powertrain
- Suspension
- Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
- Exterior
- Low Tire Pressure Warning
- Steel spare wheel
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Comfort
- Additional Features
- ashtray
- Front-wheel drive
- Driver foot rest
- Front license plate bracket
- Full Cloth Headliner
- Outside temp gauge
- Illuminated glove box
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Perimeter/approach lights
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- Front Cupholder
- 115 amp alternator
- 8 speakers
- Carpet Floor Trim
- Leatherette Door Trim Insert
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Forward Collision Warning
- Lip Spoiler
- Rear cupholder
- Light tinted glass
- LED brakelights
- Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
- Cargo Space Lights
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
- Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
- Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
- Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
- Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
- 2 12V DC Power Outlets
- 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
- Front And Rear Map Lights
- Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
- Redundant Digital Speedometer
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
- Leather Gear Shift Knob
- Cargo Area Concealed Storage
- Analog Display
- Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
- Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Front Cigar Lighter(s)
- Systems Monitor
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- 1 LCD Monitor In The Front
- Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
- Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- 50 L Fuel Tank
- Comfort Ride Suspension
- FOB Controls -inc: Windows
- Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
- Audio Theft Deterrent
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
- 62-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
- Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- Streaming Audio
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
- Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
- Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
- 4.13 Axle Ratio
- Engine: 2.0L I-4 Turbo
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
- Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Turn Signal Indicator
- Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
- Front Bucket Seats -inc: manual driver and passenger seat w/10-way adjustment
- Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Chrome Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
