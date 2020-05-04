Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

B 250 Sports Tourer

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

B 250 Sports Tourer

Location

Lee Valley Motors

2280 Celine St Unit 1, Sudbury, ON P3E 0C9

705-561-4980

  1. 4966785
  2. 4966785
  3. 4966785
  4. 4966785
  5. 4966785
  6. 4966785
  7. 4966785
  8. 4966785
  9. 4966785
  10. 4966785
  11. 4966785
  12. 4966785
  13. 4966785
  14. 4966785
  15. 4966785
  16. 4966785
  17. 4966785
  18. 4966785
  19. 4966785
  20. 4966785
  21. 4966785
Contact Seller

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 131,000KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4966785
  • Stock #: 0420-100
  • VIN: WDDMH4EB1EJ273905
Exterior Colour
Cosmos Black Metallic (Black)
Interior Colour
Black/Black (101)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit? No problem! We finance!

Call Gilles: 705-561-4980
or Mary-Ann: 705-923-1931

2014 Mercedes Benz B250

Small Mercedes, BIG luxury!
Dual sunroof, blind spot monitoring
paddle shifters connected to a peppy 2.0L 4 cylinder! Fun to drive
Great on gas too!
Navigation, bluetooth, hands free calling, aux, usb

$10,900 + HST Certified

Warranty and Financing available!

Safety
  • First Aid Kit
Trim
  • Chrome Grille
  • Body-coloured door handles
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Suspension
  • Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Exterior
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Steel spare wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Window grid antenna
Comfort
  • Air filtration
Additional Features
  • ashtray
  • Front-wheel drive
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Illuminated glove box
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Front Cupholder
  • 115 amp alternator
  • 8 speakers
  • Carpet Floor Trim
  • Leatherette Door Trim Insert
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Forward Collision Warning
  • Lip Spoiler
  • Rear cupholder
  • Light tinted glass
  • LED brakelights
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
  • Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
  • Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
  • Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
  • 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • Front And Rear Map Lights
  • Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
  • Redundant Digital Speedometer
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
  • Leather Gear Shift Knob
  • Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • Analog Display
  • Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Front Cigar Lighter(s)
  • Systems Monitor
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • 1 LCD Monitor In The Front
  • Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
  • Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • 50 L Fuel Tank
  • Comfort Ride Suspension
  • FOB Controls -inc: Windows
  • Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
  • Audio Theft Deterrent
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • 62-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
  • Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • Streaming Audio
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
  • Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
  • Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
  • 4.13 Axle Ratio
  • Engine: 2.0L I-4 Turbo
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
  • Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Turn Signal Indicator
  • Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
  • Front Bucket Seats -inc: manual driver and passenger seat w/10-way adjustment
  • Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Chrome Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lee Valley Motors

2013 Nissan Juke SV
 167,000 KM
$8,900 + tax & lic
2015 Kia Optima LX
 105,000 KM
$11,900 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Equin...
 156,000 KM
$11,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Lee Valley Motors

Lee Valley Motors

2280 Celine St Unit 1, Sudbury, ON P3E 0C9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

705-561-XXXX

(click to show)

705-561-4980

Send A Message