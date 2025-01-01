$17,470+ taxes & licensing
2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
4MATIC
2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
4MATIC
Location
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2
705-522-7777
$17,470
+ taxes & licensing
Used
194,214KM
VIN 4JGDF7CE8EA402541
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 194,214 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out our wide selection of NEW and PRE-OWNED vehicles today!
The perfect three row SUv loaded with tech and safety equipment is back this year better than ever. This 2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
The 2014 Mercedes-Benz GL may be an expensive way to haul the family around, but it has excellent driving manners and some very sophisticated safety technology, too. The GL wears a mix of soft curves and long angles, giving it the attractive qualities of a crossover, but with a gloss that's decidedly rugged-looking.This SUV has 194,214 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 4.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mercedes-benz-sudbury.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury is conveniently located at 2091 Long Lake Road in Sudbury, Ontario. If you cant make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! o~o
