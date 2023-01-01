$CALL+ tax & licensing
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
705-522-7777
2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class
2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class
GLK 250 BlueTEC 4MATIC
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2
705-522-7777
146,696KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10464588
- Stock #: P11PA047T
- VIN: WDCGG0EB2EG251275
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Polar White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P11PA047T
- Mileage 146,696 KM
Vehicle Description
A tall and boxy design that incorporates a high degree of versatility, and in turn disguises a gentle on road experience. This 2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
With a rugged and muscular exterior, this GLK clearly exudes strong off road capabilities although in reality it is a composed vehicle that has excellent on road behavior and car like manners. A high end cabin and impressive fuel economy adds to the already spectacular rating as a crossover SUV that is suited to all road conditions and environments.This SUV has 146,696 kms. It's polar white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.2L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mercedes-benz-sudbury.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
LocationMercedes-Benz of Sudbury is conveniently located at 2091 Long Lake Road in Sudbury, Ontario. If you cant make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Rear fog lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 50
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Safety
First Aid Kit
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front and rear
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Genuine wood center console trim
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Security
Audio system security
Trim
Leather shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
Twin Turbo
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Power remote trunk release
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Four 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Audio system memory card slot
Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Turn signal in mirrors
Genuine wood dash trim
Genuine wood door trim
Wheel Diameter: 19
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Passenger reverse tilt mirror
Residual Heat Distribution of Air Conditioner
Beverage cooler in glovebox
Leatherette seat upholstery
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Fuel Type: Diesel
Wheel Width: 8.5
Driver adjustable suspension ride control
Heated windshield washer jets and Reservoir
Silver aluminum rims
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,052 mm
Fuel Capacity: 66 L
Rear Hip Room: 1,334 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,407 mm
Front Head Room: 1,010 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.9 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.3 L/100 km
Overall Length: 4,525 mm
Diameter of tires: 19.0"
Rear Head Room: 1,008 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,550 L
AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio
Front Hip Room: 1,351 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,402 mm
Overall height: 1,698 mm
Wheelbase: 2,755 mm
Rear Leg Room: 892 mm
Manual child safety locks
Curb weight: 1,925 kg
Gross vehicle weight: 2,500 kg
Audio System Premium Brand: COMAND
Overall Width: 1,886 mm
Halogen aero-composite headlights
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2