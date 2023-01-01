2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

$20,458 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9983186

9983186 Stock #: M22074AAA

M22074AAA VIN: WDCGG0EB7EG242782

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 158,000 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Immobilizer Leather Steering Wheel Cargo Net HEATED FRONT SEATS PERIMETER ALARM ashtray Driver foot rest Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Rigid cargo cover Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo Area Concealed Storage Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage Front Cigar Lighter(s) Systems Monitor 4 12V DC Power Outlets Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Leather Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Windows Analog Appearance Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit Safety First Aid Kit Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Driver Knee Airbag, Driver And Passenger Pelvic Airbag Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners BabySmart Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks Driver Monitoring-Alert Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Rear fog lamps Tire mobility kit LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Roof Rack Rails Only Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets And Reservoir Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Chrome Bodyside Mouldings and Rocker Panel Extensions Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Media / Nav / Comm 6 Speakers Window grid antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Audio Theft Deterrent Mechanical 3.07 Axle Ratio Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs 150 amp alternator Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars 66 L Fuel Tank Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs GVWR: 2,500 kgs Automatic Ride Control Suspension 70-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery Engine: 2.1L I-4 DOHC Turbo Diesel Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel 575.0 Kgs Maximum Payload Additional Features 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls, Radio Data System and Weatherband

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.