2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class
Location
2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2
158,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9983186
- Stock #: M22074AAA
- VIN: WDCGG0EB7EG242782
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 158,000 KM
Vehicle Description
A tall and boxy design that incorporates a high degree of versatility, and in turn disguises a gentle on road experience. This 2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
With a rugged and muscular exterior, this GLK clearly exudes strong off road capabilities although in reality it is a composed vehicle that has excellent on road behavior and car like manners. A high end cabin and impressive fuel economy adds to the already spectacular rating as a crossover SUV that is suited to all road conditions and environments.This SUV has 158,000 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mercedes-benz-sudbury.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
LocationMercedes-Benz of Sudbury is conveniently located at 2091 Long Lake Road in Sudbury, Ontario. If you cant make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Cargo Net
HEATED FRONT SEATS
PERIMETER ALARM
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Leather Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Windows
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Safety
First Aid Kit
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver Knee Airbag, Driver And Passenger Pelvic Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
BabySmart Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Exterior
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Rear fog lamps
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Roof Rack Rails Only
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets And Reservoir
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Chrome Bodyside Mouldings and Rocker Panel Extensions
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Window grid antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Mechanical
3.07 Axle Ratio
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
66 L Fuel Tank
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
GVWR: 2,500 kgs
Automatic Ride Control Suspension
70-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Engine: 2.1L I-4 DOHC Turbo Diesel
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel
575.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Additional Features
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls, Radio Data System and Weatherband
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
