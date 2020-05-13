Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$20,548

+ taxes & licensing

Palladino BMW

705-419-2304

Contact Seller
2014 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

2014 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

ML 350 BlueTEC

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

ML 350 BlueTEC

Location

Palladino BMW

1115 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E7

705-419-2304

  1. 5009010
  2. 5009010
  3. 5009010
  4. 5009010
  5. 5009010
  6. 5009010
  7. 5009010
  8. 5009010
  9. 5009010
  10. 5009010
  11. 5009010
  12. 5009010
  13. 5009010
  14. 5009010
  15. 5009010
  16. 5009010
  17. 5009010
  18. 5009010
  19. 5009010
  20. 5009010
  21. 5009010
  22. 5009010
  23. 5009010
  24. 5009010
  25. 5009010
  26. 5009010
  27. 5009010
Contact Seller

$20,548

+ taxes & licensing

  • 145,500KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5009010
  • Stock #: 0080A
  • VIN: 4JGDA2EBXEA393930
Exterior Colour
Diamond Silver Met
Interior Colour
Black Leather
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Standard Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD, 4MATIC 4dr ML 350 BlueTEC, 7-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Diesel V-6 3.0 L/182

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Mirror Memory
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • CD Changer
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Additional Features
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Knee Air Bag
  • HD Radio
  • Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Generic Sun/Moonroof
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Palladino BMW

2010 Mazda MAZDA3 GS...
 168,000 KM
$3,500 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Tacoma S...
 24,579 KM
$36,994 + tax & lic
2016 Acura TLX V6 - ...
 97,698 KM
$17,938 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Palladino BMW

Palladino BMW

1115 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E7

Call Dealer

705-419-XXXX

(click to show)

705-419-2304

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory