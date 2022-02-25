$12,982+ tax & licensing
$12,982
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Mitsubishi Lancer
SE - Bluetooth - Low Mileage
Location
Palladino Mazda
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2
705-524-3300
66,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8421014
- Stock #: 8279A
- VIN: JA32U2FU4EU602157
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 66,000 KM
Vehicle Description
According to Edmunds, the Mitsubishi Lancer is a sporty alternative to conventional and more conservative economy sedans. This 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
This Mitsubishi Lancer builds on a proud history of outperforming drivers' expectations while quickening their pulses. Its rigid body construction and sport-tuned suspension deliver the safety and excitement you're looking for. This Lancer features a striking exterior design complemented by a sporty front grille, bold body lines, and a commanding aerodynamic stance. This Mitsubishi Lancer delivers an invigorating driving experience, designed to outperform. This low mileage sedan has just 66,000 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V MPFI DOHC engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows, Cruise Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinomazda.ca/finance/
Palladino Mazda in Sudbury Ontario is your ultimate resource for new Mazda vehicles and used Mazda vehicles. We not only offer our clients a large selection of top quality, affordable Mazda models, but we do so with uncompromising customer service and professionalism. We takes pride in representing one of Canada's premier automotive brands. Mazda models lead the way in terms of affordability, reliability, performance, and fuel efficiency.
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Aluminum Wheels
Body-coloured bumpers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 60
Black grille w/chrome surround
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
External temperature display
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Interior air filtration
Privacy glass: Light
Multi-link rear suspension
4 door
Radio data system
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
Wheel Width: 6.5
Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
Surround Audio
Rear door type: Trunk
Metal-look door trim
Mechanical remote trunk release
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Audio system memory card slot
Driver knee airbags
Electric power steering
Clock: In-radio display
Silver aluminum rims
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.7 L/100 km
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Rear Head Room: 935 mm
Tires: Width: 205 mm
Curb weight: 1,310 kg
Wheelbase: 2,635 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.3 L/100 km
Front Shoulder Room: 1,390 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,355 mm
Overall height: 1,480 mm
Overall Width: 1,760 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,380 mm
Fuel Capacity: 59 L
Overall Length: 4,570 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,075 mm
Rear Leg Room: 915 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,375 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 1,800 kg
Manual child safety locks
Halogen aero-composite headlights
