2014 Mitsubishi Lancer

$12,982 + taxes & licensing 6 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8421014

8421014 Stock #: 8279A

8279A VIN: JA32U2FU4EU602157

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 66,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Computer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Dual Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Control Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Exterior Aluminum Wheels Body-coloured bumpers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 60 Black grille w/chrome surround Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front suspension stabilizer bar Strut front suspension Convenience External temperature display Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Comfort Interior air filtration Windows Privacy glass: Light Mechanical Multi-link rear suspension Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Tilt-adjustable steering wheel Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Diameter: 16 Wheel Width: 6.5 Vehicle Emissions: LEV II Surround Audio Rear door type: Trunk Metal-look door trim Mechanical remote trunk release 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Audio system memory card slot Driver knee airbags Electric power steering Clock: In-radio display Silver aluminum rims Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.7 L/100 km Diameter of tires: 16.0" Rear Head Room: 935 mm Tires: Width: 205 mm Curb weight: 1,310 kg Wheelbase: 2,635 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 8.3 L/100 km Front Shoulder Room: 1,390 mm Front Hip Room: 1,355 mm Overall height: 1,480 mm Overall Width: 1,760 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,380 mm Fuel Capacity: 59 L Overall Length: 4,570 mm Front Leg Room: 1,075 mm Rear Leg Room: 915 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,375 mm Gross vehicle weight: 1,800 kg Manual child safety locks Halogen aero-composite headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.