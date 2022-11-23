2014 Mitsubishi Outlander

$14,604 + taxes & licensing 1 3 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9388996

9388996 Stock #: N01NA018T2

N01NA018T2 VIN: JA4JZ3AX3EZ601861

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 132,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Roof Rails Aluminum Wheels Body-coloured bumpers Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Tires: Profile: 70 Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Black grille w/chrome accents Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Computer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Seating Heated Seats Split rear bench Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Control Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Trim Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery Leather shift knob trim Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Piano black center console trim Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Additional Features 4 door Automatic locking hubs Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear seats center armrest Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up Door pockets: Driver and passenger Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist HD auxilliary transmission cooler ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Diameter: 16 Wheel Width: 6.5 Vehicle Emissions: LEV II Surround Audio 50-50 Third Row Seat Manual Folding Third Row Seat Fuel Type: Premium unleaded Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Tumble forward rear seats Turn signal in mirrors Driver knee airbags Video Monitor Location: Front Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Clock: In-radio display Silver aluminum rims Tires: Width: 215 mm Diameter of tires: 16.0" Fuel Consumption: City: 10.1 L/100 km Front Hip Room: 1,336 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,425 mm Fuel Capacity: 60 L Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.1 L/100 km Rear Leg Room: 947 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,433 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,270 kg Front Leg Room: 1,039 mm AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio Wheelbase: 2,670 mm Curb weight: 1,590 kg Rear Hip Room: 1,313 mm 3rd Row Head Room: 907 mm Max cargo capacity: 1,792 L Manual child safety locks Overall Length: 4,656 mm 3rd Row Leg Room: 716 mm 3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,285 mm Overall height: 1,679 mm 3rd Row Hip Room: 1,001 mm Overall Width: 1,801 mm Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Halogen aero-composite headlights

