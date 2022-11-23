$14,604+ tax & licensing
$14,604
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Honda
705-673-6733
2014 Mitsubishi Outlander
SE - Bluetooth - Heated Seats
Location
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
$14,604
+ taxes & licensing
132,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9388996
- Stock #: N01NA018T2
- VIN: JA4JZ3AX3EZ601861
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 132,000 KM
Vehicle Description
With a quiet interior, composed handling, and an excellent value, this Mitsubishi Outlander is a competitive crossover. This 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
This Mitsubishi Outlander offers an excellent value in the compact SUV segment. Designed with eye-catching style and a spacious interior, there's plenty of room and comfort to enjoy the great Canadian outdoors. This Outlander also delivers strong performance and composed handling which adds to its versatility. With so much versatility, you can be confident that your Outlander will keep on delivering for years to come. This SUV has 132,000 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 227HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Fog Lights.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back. o~o
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Roof Rails
Aluminum Wheels
Body-coloured bumpers
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Profile: 70
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Black grille w/chrome accents
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Heated Seats
Split rear bench
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
Leather shift knob trim
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Piano black center console trim
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
4 door
Automatic locking hubs
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear seats center armrest
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
HD auxilliary transmission cooler
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
Wheel Width: 6.5
Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
Surround Audio
50-50 Third Row Seat
Manual Folding Third Row Seat
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Tumble forward rear seats
Turn signal in mirrors
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Clock: In-radio display
Silver aluminum rims
Tires: Width: 215 mm
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Fuel Consumption: City: 10.1 L/100 km
Front Hip Room: 1,336 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,425 mm
Fuel Capacity: 60 L
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.1 L/100 km
Rear Leg Room: 947 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,433 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,270 kg
Front Leg Room: 1,039 mm
AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio
Wheelbase: 2,670 mm
Curb weight: 1,590 kg
Rear Hip Room: 1,313 mm
3rd Row Head Room: 907 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,792 L
Manual child safety locks
Overall Length: 4,656 mm
3rd Row Leg Room: 716 mm
3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,285 mm
Overall height: 1,679 mm
3rd Row Hip Room: 1,001 mm
Overall Width: 1,801 mm
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen aero-composite headlights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
