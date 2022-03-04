2014 Nissan Altima

$11,565 + taxes & licensing 1 5 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8461809

8461809 Stock #: 23761A

23761A VIN: 1N4BL3AP4EN339020

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 153,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer remote start Heated Steering Wheel Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Windows Sunroof Privacy glass: Light Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth XM SATELLITE RADIO Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 9 Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Multi-link rear suspension Convenience Remote Engine Start External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Simulated wood/metal-look center console trim Exterior Cargo Area Light Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: V Tires: Profile: 45 Black grille w/chrome surround Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Trim Leather/chrome shift knob trim Additional Features 4 door Navigation Radio data system Remote window operation Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Power remote trunk release Wheel Width: 7.5 Surround Audio Rear door type: Trunk 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Audio system memory card slot Wheel Diameter: 18 Turn signal in mirrors Simulated wood/metal-look dash trim Simulated wood/metal-look door trim Express open/close glass sunroof Video Monitor Location: Front Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Premium Sound Package Clock: In-radio display Silver aluminum rims Fuel Capacity: 68 L Tires: Width: 235 mm Diameter of tires: 18.0" Rear Leg Room: 917 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 9.4 L/100 km Gross vehicle weight: 1,987 kg Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.2 L/100 km Front Head Room: 992 mm Rear Head Room: 942 mm Curb weight: 1,524 kg Front Hip Room: 1,371 mm Overall Width: 1,830 mm Wheelbase: 2,775 mm Overall height: 1,476 mm XM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Front Shoulder Room: 1,432 mm Max cargo capacity: 436 L Rear Shoulder Room: 1,432 mm Overall Length: 4,863 mm Front Leg Room: 1,143 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,324 mm Manual child safety locks Rear View Camera w/Washer Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Halogen projector beam headlights

