$11,565+ tax & licensing
$11,565
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Nissan Altima
2014 Nissan Altima
3.5 SL - Sunroof - Navigation
Location
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
153,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8461809
- Stock #: 23761A
- VIN: 1N4BL3AP4EN339020
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 153,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Whoever says midsize sedans are boring hasn't met this Nissan Altima. It perfectly blends style, comfort, and agility in one irresistible package. This 2014 Nissan Altima is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
Accelerate your pulse with a captivating look. Turn heads with sleek, flowing lines. Take on the road with exceptional efficiency, and gain confidence through innovative safety technologies. Inside, you'll find all the comforts you could ever want, but more important, the one thing you really need. A true sense of connection to what's possible. The 2014 Nissan Altima. It's time your ride kept up with your expectations. This sedan has 153,000 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 270HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back.
Come by and check out our fleet of 130+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Sunroof
Privacy glass: Light
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
XM SATELLITE RADIO
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 9
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Multi-link rear suspension
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Simulated wood/metal-look center console trim
Cargo Area Light
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: V
Tires: Profile: 45
Black grille w/chrome surround
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Leather/chrome shift knob trim
4 door
Navigation
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
Wheel Width: 7.5
Surround Audio
Rear door type: Trunk
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Turn signal in mirrors
Simulated wood/metal-look dash trim
Simulated wood/metal-look door trim
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Premium Sound Package
Clock: In-radio display
Silver aluminum rims
Fuel Capacity: 68 L
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Rear Leg Room: 917 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.4 L/100 km
Gross vehicle weight: 1,987 kg
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.2 L/100 km
Front Head Room: 992 mm
Rear Head Room: 942 mm
Curb weight: 1,524 kg
Front Hip Room: 1,371 mm
Overall Width: 1,830 mm
Wheelbase: 2,775 mm
Overall height: 1,476 mm
XM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Front Shoulder Room: 1,432 mm
Max cargo capacity: 436 L
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,432 mm
Overall Length: 4,863 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,143 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,324 mm
Manual child safety locks
Rear View Camera w/Washer
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen projector beam headlights
