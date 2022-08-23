Menu
2014 Nissan Versa

88,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,581

+ tax & licensing
Palladino Mazda

705-524-3300

Note SV - Bluetooth - Power Windows

2014 Nissan Versa

Note SV - Bluetooth - Power Windows

Palladino Mazda

936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2

88,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8983858
  Stock #: 8344A
  VIN: 3N1CE2CP0EL422804

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 8344A
  • Mileage 88,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control!

With excellent fuel economy and a roomy interior, this Nissan Versa Note is full of surprises. This 2014 Nissan Versa Note is for sale today in Sudbury.

Make a break for it and go somewhere unique in this Nissan Versa Note hatchback. Bring your friends along and all their gear with room to spare. With excellent fuel economy, you'll be going further and doing more with less. This practical subcompact has a spacious interior, advanced technology, and performance that's as responsible as it is responsive. Enjoy the ride in this fun Nissan Versa Note. This hatchback has 88,000 kms. It's magnetic gray metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.6L I4 16V MPFI DOHC engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinomazda.ca/finance/



Palladino Mazda in Sudbury Ontario is your ultimate resource for new Mazda vehicles and used Mazda vehicles. We not only offer our clients a large selection of top quality, affordable Mazda models, but we do so with uncompromising customer service and professionalism. We takes pride in representing one of Canada's premier automotive brands. Mazda models lead the way in terms of affordability, reliability, performance, and fuel efficiency.
Come by and check out our fleet of 120+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bluetooth
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

