$13,581+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,581
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Mazda
705-524-3300
2014 Nissan Versa
2014 Nissan Versa
Note SV - Bluetooth - Power Windows
Location
Palladino Mazda
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2
705-524-3300
$13,581
+ taxes & licensing
88,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8983858
- Stock #: 8344A
- VIN: 3N1CE2CP0EL422804
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Gray Metallic
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 8344A
- Mileage 88,000 KM
Vehicle Description
With excellent fuel economy and a roomy interior, this Nissan Versa Note is full of surprises. This 2014 Nissan Versa Note is for sale today in Sudbury.
Make a break for it and go somewhere unique in this Nissan Versa Note hatchback. Bring your friends along and all their gear with room to spare. With excellent fuel economy, you'll be going further and doing more with less. This practical subcompact has a spacious interior, advanced technology, and performance that's as responsible as it is responsive. Enjoy the ride in this fun Nissan Versa Note. This hatchback has 88,000 kms. It's magnetic gray metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.6L I4 16V MPFI DOHC engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinomazda.ca/finance/
Palladino Mazda in Sudbury Ontario is your ultimate resource for new Mazda vehicles and used Mazda vehicles. We not only offer our clients a large selection of top quality, affordable Mazda models, but we do so with uncompromising customer service and professionalism. We takes pride in representing one of Canada's premier automotive brands. Mazda models lead the way in terms of affordability, reliability, performance, and fuel efficiency.
Come by and check out our fleet of 120+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bluetooth
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Palladino Mazda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Palladino Mazda
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2