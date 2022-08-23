2014 Nissan Versa

$13,581 + taxes & licensing 8 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8983858

Stock #: 8344A

VIN: 3N1CE2CP0EL422804

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Magnetic Gray Metallic

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 8344A

Mileage 88,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows POWER DOORS Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

