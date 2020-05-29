+ taxes & licensing
888-484-0837
1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9
888-484-0837
+ taxes & licensing
Sturdy and dependable, this 2014 Ram 1500 SLT comfortably packs in your passengers and their bags with room to spare. Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Electronic Stability Control (ESC).*Know the Ram 1500 is Protecting Your Most Precious Cargo *Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags, Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, ABS And Driveline Traction Control.*Fully-Loaded with Additional Options*QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26G SLT -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP70), TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP70) -inc: Tip Start, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26G SLT -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP70), FRONT & REAR RUBBER FLOOR MATS, ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT -inc: Electric Shift On Demand Transfer Case, Electronically Controlled Throttle, Heavy Duty Engine Cooling, Next Generation Engine Controller, Hemi Badge, Heavy Duty Transmission Oil Cooler, DIESEL GRAY/BLACK, CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT, BRIGHT WHITE CLEARCOAT.*This Vehicle is Certified!*This vehicle comes fully certified and road worthy- however, it is not covered by the Palladino Promise used vehicle program.*Location*Laurentian Chrysler is conveniently located at 1221 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9