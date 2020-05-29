Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,364

+ taxes & licensing

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

888-484-0837

Contact Seller
2014 RAM 1500

2014 RAM 1500

SLT!! AIR CONDITIONING!! 4WD!! QUAD CAB!!

Watch This Vehicle

2014 RAM 1500

SLT!! AIR CONDITIONING!! 4WD!! QUAD CAB!!

Location

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9

888-484-0837

  1. 5037843
  2. 5037843
  3. 5037843
  4. 5037843
  5. 5037843
  6. 5037843
  7. 5037843
  8. 5037843
  9. 5037843
  10. 5037843
  11. 5037843
  12. 5037843
  13. 5037843
  14. 5037843
  15. 5037843
  16. 5037843
  17. 5037843
  18. 5037843
  19. 5037843
  20. 5037843
  21. 5037843
  22. 5037843
  23. 5037843
  24. 5037843
  25. 5037843
Contact Seller

$14,364

+ taxes & licensing

  • 206,569KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5037843
  • Stock #: 20241A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7GT8ES338142
Exterior Colour
Bright White Clearcoat
Interior Colour
Diesel Gray/Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

Sturdy and dependable, this 2014 Ram 1500 SLT comfortably packs in your passengers and their bags with room to spare. Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Electronic Stability Control (ESC).*Know the Ram 1500 is Protecting Your Most Precious Cargo *Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags, Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, ABS And Driveline Traction Control.*Fully-Loaded with Additional Options*QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26G SLT -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP70), TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP70) -inc: Tip Start, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26G SLT -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP70), FRONT & REAR RUBBER FLOOR MATS, ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT -inc: Electric Shift On Demand Transfer Case, Electronically Controlled Throttle, Heavy Duty Engine Cooling, Next Generation Engine Controller, Hemi Badge, Heavy Duty Transmission Oil Cooler, DIESEL GRAY/BLACK, CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT, BRIGHT WHITE CLEARCOAT.*This Vehicle is Certified!*This vehicle comes fully certified and road worthy- however, it is not covered by the Palladino Promise used vehicle program.*Location*Laurentian Chrysler is conveniently located at 1221 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Floor mats
  • Front & Rear Rubber Floor Mats
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Rear Bench Seat
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • DIESEL GRAY/BLACK CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT
  • QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26G SLT -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP70)
  • TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP70) -inc: Tip Start
  • 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
  • WHEELS: 20" X 8.0" ALUMINUM -inc: Locking Lug Nuts Tires: P275/60R20 OWL AS Full Size Temporary Use Spare Tire
  • ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT -inc: Electric Shift On Demand Transfer Case Electronically Controlled Throttle Heavy Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller Hemi Badge Heavy Duty Transmission Oil Cooler
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

2014 Honda CR-V LX!!...
 102,897 KM
$14,968 + tax & lic
2016 Volkswagen Tigu...
 120,005 KM
$15,137 + tax & lic
2011 GMC Sierra 1500...
 234,919 KM
$11,844 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9

Call Dealer

888-484-XXXX

(click to show)

888-484-0837

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory