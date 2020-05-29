2014 RAM 1500

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Floor mats

Front & Rear Rubber Floor Mats Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front All-Season

Tires - Rear All-Season Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain Four Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Seating Split Bench Seat

Cloth Seats

Rear Bench Seat Windows Privacy Glass Comfort A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features Bright White Clearcoat

Conventional Spare Tire

Bluetooth Connection

DIESEL GRAY/BLACK CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT

QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26G SLT -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP70)

TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP70) -inc: Tip Start

3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)

WHEELS: 20" X 8.0" ALUMINUM -inc: Locking Lug Nuts Tires: P275/60R20 OWL AS Full Size Temporary Use Spare Tire

ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT -inc: Electric Shift On Demand Transfer Case Electronically Controlled Throttle Heavy Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller Hemi Badge Heavy Duty Transmission Oil Cooler

