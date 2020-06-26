2014 RAM 1500

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Fog Lamps

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Passenger Seat

Power Sunroof

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Universal Garage Door Opener

Mirror Memory

Floor mats

Remote Start System

Front & Rear Rubber Floor Mats Seating Leather Seats

Split Bench Seat

Seat Memory

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Heated Front Seat(s)

Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System

AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Chrome Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front All-Season

Tires - Rear All-Season

Tires: P275/60R20 OWL AS Powertrain Four Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Comfort Climate Control

Heated Steering Wheel

A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Woodgrain Interior Trim Windows Privacy Glass

Rear Window Defroster

Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Adjustable Pedals

Wheel Locks

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Power Folding Mirrors

Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle

Class IV Receiver Hitch

121 LITRE FUEL TANK

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Parksense Front/Rear Park Assist System

Black Clearcoat

Conventional Spare Tire

Bluetooth Connection

4-Corner Air Suspension

Single Disc Remote CD Player

PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield Front Suspension Skid Plate Tow Hooks

QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26H LARAMIE -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP70)

TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP70) (STD)

ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT (STD)

TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Trailer Brake Control Power Chrome Trailer Tow Mirrors w/Manual Fold-Away

RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4AN AM/FM/BT/NAV -inc: Uconnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth

CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Passive Entry Remote Proximity Keyless Entry SmartBeam Headlamps Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers

Requires Subscription

MONOTONE PAINT APPLICATION -inc: Rear Wheel Spats Body Colour Fender Flares Front Wheel Spats

BLACK PREMIUM LEATHER BUCKET SEATS -inc: Low Back Bucket Seats Full Length Floor Console

