$25,243

+ taxes & licensing

Palladino Honda

705-673-6733

2014 Toyota Tacoma

2014 Toyota Tacoma

V6-SRS- AUTO- 4X4- CLEAN

2014 Toyota Tacoma

V6-SRS- AUTO- 4X4- CLEAN

Location

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

$25,243

+ taxes & licensing

  80,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5292572
  Stock #: 22593A
  VIN: 5TFUU4EN4EX091936
Exterior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
4

This Toyota Tacoma has a powerful Regular Unleaded V-6 4.0 L/241 engine powering this Automatic transmission. KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards. Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Wheels: 16" Styled Steel, Transmission: Super ECT 5-Speed Automatic w/OD -inc: lock up torque converter.*This Toyota Tacoma Comes Equipped with These Options *Tires: P245/75R16 AS -inc: full size spare tire, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown, Sliding rear window, Single Exhaust, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Reverse Opening Rear Doors, Remote keyless entry w/panic button, Regular Ride Suspension -inc: front independent double wishbone, coil springs and stabilizer bar and rear multi leaf springs, Regular Dome Lighting.*See What the Experts Say!*As reported by KBB.com: If you're in the market for a compact truck your search should begin, and will likely end, with the 2014 Toyota Tacoma. Essentially, it will do most of what the larger trucks will do, and without the bulk, fuel consumption or cost. It deservedly tops the entire segment.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks, third party lenders and Honda Financial Services daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As the largest pre-owned vehicle retailer in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Floor mats
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
  • Steel Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Windows
  • Sliding Rear Window
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Palladino Honda

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

