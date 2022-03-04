2014 Volkswagen Touareg

$27,500 + taxes & licensing 1 0 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8642405

8642405 Stock #: BC0411

BC0411 VIN: WVGEF9BP1ED014083

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 103,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Liftgate Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Seatbelt pretensioners: Front and rear Aluminum spare wheel rim Exterior Trailer Hitch Roof Rails Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Black grille w/chrome accents Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Double wishbone front suspension Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Overhead console: Mini Rain sensing front wipers Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Media / Nav / Comm Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Windows Privacy glass: Deep Seating Split rear bench Security Audio system security Trim Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Speed-proportional power steering Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Fold forward seatback rear seats Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Fuel Type: Premium unleaded Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Four 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear door type: Power liftgate Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Turn signal in mirrors Heated windshield washer jets Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru Residual Heat Distribution of Air Conditioner Beverage cooler in glovebox Video Monitor Location: Front Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Leather/piano black steering wheel trim Silver aluminum rims Front Leg Room: 1,052 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.8 L/100 km Front Head Room: 1,005 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Rear Head Room: 989 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 12.3 L/100 km Remote CD changer in glove box Curb weight: 2,137 kg Fuel Capacity: 100 L Rear Shoulder Room: 1,441 mm Overall Width: 1,940 mm Overall height: 1,732 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,520 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,800 kg SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio Power child safety locks Max cargo capacity: 1,812 L Rear Leg Room: 931 mm Wheelbase: 2,893 mm Overall Length: 4,795 mm Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation 120v Ac Power Outlet : 1

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.