$27,500
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Volkswagen Touareg
2014 Volkswagen Touareg
$27,500
+ taxes & licensing
103,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8642405
- Stock #: BC0411
- VIN: WVGEF9BP1ED014083
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 103,000 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2014 Volkswagen Touareg is a respectable pick for a midsize luxury crossover SUV, delivering satisfying performance and luxury in an unpretentious package. Touareg is such a well-rounded five-passenger SUV with relatively plain interior looks, even though the materials are high in quality.This SUV has 103,000 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 280HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front and rear
Aluminum spare wheel rim
Trailer Hitch
Roof Rails
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Black grille w/chrome accents
Independent Rear Suspension
Double wishbone front suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Overhead console: Mini
Rain sensing front wipers
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Privacy glass: Deep
Split rear bench
Audio system security
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
4 door
Radio data system
Speed-proportional power steering
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Four 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets
Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru
Residual Heat Distribution of Air Conditioner
Beverage cooler in glovebox
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Leather/piano black steering wheel trim
Silver aluminum rims
Front Leg Room: 1,052 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.8 L/100 km
Front Head Room: 1,005 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Rear Head Room: 989 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.3 L/100 km
Remote CD changer in glove box
Curb weight: 2,137 kg
Fuel Capacity: 100 L
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,441 mm
Overall Width: 1,940 mm
Overall height: 1,732 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,520 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,800 kg
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Power child safety locks
Max cargo capacity: 1,812 L
Rear Leg Room: 931 mm
Wheelbase: 2,893 mm
Overall Length: 4,795 mm
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
120v Ac Power Outlet : 1
