Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
705-522-7777
2015 BMW X6
xDrive35i- OEM Winter Tire PKG
Location
2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2
67,688KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8980033
- Stock #: UM1258A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 67,688 KM
Vehicle Description
Standard SUV 4WD, AWD 4dr xDrive35i, Automatic, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-6 3.0 L/183
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Immobilizer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Heated rear seats
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Lumbar Support
Floor mats
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Electric Seats w/Driver Memory
Keyless Start
Leather shift knob
Garage door transmitter
Sport steering wheel
BMW On-Board Navigation
Cargo shade
Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information
Remote Services
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power door mirrors
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Genuine wood console insert
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
3.15 Axle Ratio
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Hi-Fi Sound System
10 Speakers
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Sport Bucket Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Front fog lights
Running Boards/Side Steps
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Multi-Zone A/C
Rear Defrost
POWER MOONROOF
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Turbocharged
Panic Alarm
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Genuine wood dashboard insert
Genuine wood door panel insert
Steering wheel mounted A/C controls
Head restraints memory
Power adjustable front head restraints
Weather band radio
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Steering wheel memory
Auto tilt-away steering wheel
DVD-Audio
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Storage Compartment Package
Dakota Leather Seat Trim
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon
ConnectedDrive Services Professional w/ARTTI
Exterior parking camera rear
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Emergency communication system: BMW Assist eCall
Requires Subscription
Automatic 4-Zone Climate Control
Limited slip differential: electro-mechanical
Anti-Theft AM/FM Stereo w/In-Dash CD Player
WHEELS: 20" X 10" FR & 20" X 11" RR (STYLE 597)
harman/kardon Sound System
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2