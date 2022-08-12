2015 BMW X6

$41,600 + taxes & licensing 6 7 , 6 8 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8980033

8980033 Stock #: UM1258A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 67,688 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist ABS Brakes Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Tachometer Immobilizer Compass Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Navigation System Overhead Console Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel HEAD-UP DISPLAY Steering Wheel Audio Controls Heated rear seats Speed Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Lumbar Support Floor mats Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Front Bucket Seats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror rear reading lights Front Reading Lights Electric Seats w/Driver Memory Keyless Start Leather shift knob Garage door transmitter Sport steering wheel BMW On-Board Navigation Cargo shade Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information Remote Services Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power door mirrors Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Genuine wood console insert Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering 3.15 Axle Ratio Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Hi-Fi Sound System 10 Speakers Seating Leather Seats MEMORY SEAT Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Sport Bucket Seats Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Front fog lights Running Boards/Side Steps Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Front dual zone A/C Multi-Zone A/C Windows Rear Defrost POWER MOONROOF Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features PREMIUM PACKAGE Turbocharged Panic Alarm Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Radio data system Auto-dimming door mirrors Genuine wood dashboard insert Genuine wood door panel insert Steering wheel mounted A/C controls Head restraints memory Power adjustable front head restraints Weather band radio Anti-whiplash front head restraints Steering wheel memory Auto tilt-away steering wheel DVD-Audio Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Rear Anti-Roll Bar Storage Compartment Package Dakota Leather Seat Trim Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Headlights-Auto-Leveling Speed-Sensitive Wipers High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon ConnectedDrive Services Professional w/ARTTI Exterior parking camera rear Generic Sun/Moonroof Emergency communication system: BMW Assist eCall Requires Subscription Automatic 4-Zone Climate Control Limited slip differential: electro-mechanical Anti-Theft AM/FM Stereo w/In-Dash CD Player WHEELS: 20" X 10" FR & 20" X 11" RR (STYLE 597) harman/kardon Sound System

