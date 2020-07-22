+ taxes & licensing
705-673-6733
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
+ taxes & licensing
This Cadillac SRX has a strong Gas/Ethanol V6 3.6L/217 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Lane Departure Warning, Wipers, Rainsense, Windows, power front express-up and down rear express-down and remote express-down feature for all windows.*These Packages Will Make Your Cadillac SRX Premium-AWD-CERTIFIED-LOADED the Envy of Onlookers*Wheels, 20" x 8" (50.8 cm x 20.3 cm) bright machined finish with premium painted accents (Upgradeable to (RTU) 20" polished wheels, (SLV) 20" Midnight Silver premium painted finish wheels or (SLW) 20" 7-spoke Manoogian Silver premium painted finish wheels.), Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable, Transmission, 6-speed automatic, AWD, 6T70 with tap-up/tap-down (on shifter), performance shifting and manual-up/manual-down, Traction control, all-speed, brake and engine controlled, Tires, P235/55R20 H-rated all-season, blackwall, Tire pressure monitoring system, Tire inflation kit, Theft-deterrent system, vehicle, PASS-Key III+, Theft-deterrent alarm system, Suspension, Sport, Sunroof, power UltraView double-sized glass roof that opens over first row, tilt-sliding with Express-Open and power sunshade, Steering, power, variable effort, rack-and-pinion, speed-sensitive, Steering wheel, leather-wrapped 3-spoke, Steering wheel, heated.*Expert Reviews!*As reported by KBB.com: If you're in the market for 5-passenger luxury crossover-SUV with expressive styling, cutting-edge high-tech infotainment and a powerful standard engine, the 2015 Cadillac SRX warrants a test drive.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks, third party lenders and Honda Financial Services daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As the largest pre-owned vehicle retailer in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5