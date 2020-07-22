Menu
2015 Cadillac SRX

51,072 KM

Details Description Features

$27,076

+ tax & licensing
$27,076

+ taxes & licensing

Palladino Honda

705-673-6733

2015 Cadillac SRX

2015 Cadillac SRX

Premium-AWD-CERTIFIED-LOADED

2015 Cadillac SRX

Premium-AWD-CERTIFIED-LOADED

Location

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

  Listing ID: 5379464
  Stock #: BC0053
  VIN: 3GYFNGE3XFS538692

$27,076

+ taxes & licensing

51,072KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # BC0053
  • Mileage 51,072 KM

Vehicle Description

This Cadillac SRX has a strong Gas/Ethanol V6 3.6L/217 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Lane Departure Warning, Wipers, Rainsense, Windows, power front express-up and down rear express-down and remote express-down feature for all windows.*These Packages Will Make Your Cadillac SRX Premium-AWD-CERTIFIED-LOADED the Envy of Onlookers*Wheels, 20" x 8" (50.8 cm x 20.3 cm) bright machined finish with premium painted accents (Upgradeable to (RTU) 20" polished wheels, (SLV) 20" Midnight Silver premium painted finish wheels or (SLW) 20" 7-spoke Manoogian Silver premium painted finish wheels.), Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable, Transmission, 6-speed automatic, AWD, 6T70 with tap-up/tap-down (on shifter), performance shifting and manual-up/manual-down, Traction control, all-speed, brake and engine controlled, Tires, P235/55R20 H-rated all-season, blackwall, Tire pressure monitoring system, Tire inflation kit, Theft-deterrent system, vehicle, PASS-Key III+, Theft-deterrent alarm system, Suspension, Sport, Sunroof, power UltraView double-sized glass roof that opens over first row, tilt-sliding with Express-Open and power sunshade, Steering, power, variable effort, rack-and-pinion, speed-sensitive, Steering wheel, leather-wrapped 3-spoke, Steering wheel, heated.*Expert Reviews!*As reported by KBB.com: If you're in the market for 5-passenger luxury crossover-SUV with expressive styling, cutting-edge high-tech infotainment and a powerful standard engine, the 2015 Cadillac SRX warrants a test drive.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks, third party lenders and Honda Financial Services daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As the largest pre-owned vehicle retailer in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Active suspension
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
WiFi Hotspot
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Palladino Honda

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

