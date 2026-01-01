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6625 HRS - BKT - AUX HYD - A/C CAB - JOYSTICK STRG - REAR VIEW CAMERA

2015 CATERPILLAR 259DLRC

Details Description Features

$40,494

+ taxes & licensing
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2015 CATERPILLAR 259DLRC

COMPACT TRACK LOADER 6625 HRS - BKT - AUX HYD - A/C CAB - JOYSTICK STRG - REAR VIEW CAMERA

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14176876

2015 CATERPILLAR 259DLRC

COMPACT TRACK LOADER 6625 HRS - BKT - AUX HYD - A/C CAB - JOYSTICK STRG - REAR VIEW CAMERA

Location

The Car Lot Etc.

2231 Lasalle BLVD, Sudbury, ON P3A 2A9

705-560-3999

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$40,494

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
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Other / Unsure Condition
VIN CAT0259DCFTK00769

Vehicle Details

  • Stock # 21235
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

6625 HRS - BKT - AUX HYD - A/C CAB - JOYSTICK STRG - REAR VIEW CAMERA

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

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Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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The Car Lot Etc.

The Car Lot Etc.

2231 Lasalle BLVD, Sudbury, ON P3A 2A9
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$40,494

+ taxes & licensing>

The Car Lot Etc.

705-560-3999

2015 CATERPILLAR 259DLRC