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2015 CATERPILLAR 259DLRC
COMPACT TRACK LOADER 6625 HRS - BKT - AUX HYD - A/C CAB - JOYSTICK STRG - REAR VIEW CAMERA
2015 CATERPILLAR 259DLRC
COMPACT TRACK LOADER 6625 HRS - BKT - AUX HYD - A/C CAB - JOYSTICK STRG - REAR VIEW CAMERA
Location
The Car Lot Etc.
2231 Lasalle BLVD, Sudbury, ON P3A 2A9
705-560-3999
$40,494
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
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Other / Unsure Condition
VIN CAT0259DCFTK00769
Vehicle Details
- Stock # 21235
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
6625 HRS - BKT - AUX HYD - A/C CAB - JOYSTICK STRG - REAR VIEW CAMERA
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
n/a
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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The Car Lot Etc.
2231 Lasalle BLVD, Sudbury, ON P3A 2A9
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$40,494
+ taxes & licensing>
The Car Lot Etc.
705-560-3999
2015 CATERPILLAR 259DLRC