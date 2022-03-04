2015 Chevrolet Cruze

$13,615 + taxes & licensing 1 7 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8574578

8574578 Stock #: 23817A

23817A VIN: 1G1PC5SB6F7202495

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 170,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Dual Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Manual front air conditioning Mobile hotspot internet access Safety Daytime Running Lights Side Airbag Rear View Camera Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt OnStar Directions & Connections Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Exterior Cargo Area Light Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Tires: Speed Rating: S Type of tires: AS Tires: Profile: 60 Black grille w/chrome surround Trim Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery Mechanical Torsion beam rear suspension Front Independent Suspension Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Comfort Interior air filtration Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front suspension stabilizer bar Strut front suspension Semi-independent rear suspension Security Audio system security Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Diameter: 16 Wheel Width: 6.5 Rear door type: Trunk Vehicle Emissions: ULEV 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Intercooled Turbo Video Monitor Location: Front Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Driver and passenger knee airbags Clock: In-radio display Tires: Width: 215 mm Diameter of tires: 16.0" Front Head Room: 998 mm Rear Leg Room: 898 mm Overall Width: 1,796 mm Front Leg Room: 1,074 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.2 L/100 km Rear Head Room: 963 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Consumption: City: 9.0 L/100 km Max Cargo Capacity: 425 L Front Shoulder Room: 1,391 mm Front Hip Room: 1,346 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim Overall height: 1,476 mm Wheelbase: 2,685 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,331 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,369 mm Dash trim: Cloth/metal-look Fuel Capacity: 59 L Overall Length: 4,597 mm Gross vehicle weight: 1,960 kg Chevrolet MyLink Manual child safety locks SiriusXM Stability controll with anti-roll OnStar RemoteLink Halogen aero-composite headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

