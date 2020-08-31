+ taxes & licensing
Sturdy and dependable, this 2015 Chevrolet Impala LT makes room for the whole team. Traction control, Tool kit, road emergency, Tire pressure monitoring, StabiliTrak, stability control system, Safety belts, 3-point, all positions.*Know the Chevrolet Impala is Protecting Your Most Precious Cargo *Safety belt pretensioners, driver and front passenger, LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren) for child safety seats, Door and window locks, rear child security, power, Brake control, cornering, Brake Assist, panic, Air bags, 10 total, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger, side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System.*Fully-Loaded with Additional Options*Wipers, front intermittent, Windows, power with Express-Down on all, Window, power with driver Express-Up and Down, Wheels, 18" (45.7 cm) painted alloy, Wheel, compact spare, 17" (43.2 cm) steel, Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, Vent, rear console, air.*This Vehicle is Certified!*This vehicle comes fully certified and road worthy- however, it is not covered by the Palladino Promise used vehicle program.*Location*Laurentian Chrysler is conveniently located at 1221 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!
