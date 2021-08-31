Menu
2015 Chevrolet Impala

101,040 KM

Details Description Features

$15,279

+ tax & licensing
$15,279

+ taxes & licensing

Sudbury Hyundai

1-800-565-9829

2015 Chevrolet Impala

2015 Chevrolet Impala

2LT

2015 Chevrolet Impala

2LT

Location

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway Rd, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

1-800-565-9829

$15,279

+ taxes & licensing

101,040KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7760346
  • Stock #: 387066A
  • VIN: 2G1125S36F9187870

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 387066A
  • Mileage 101,040 KM

Vehicle Description

Our used vehicle pricing is updated daily to ensure that you are being offered a competitive price as compared to similar vehicles across the province. When you buy from Sudbury Hyundai you know that you are getting the best possible price, every time. Drive in today to experience the difference for yourself.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Compass
Tachometer
CD Player
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Sudbury Hyundai

Sudbury Hyundai

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway Rd, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

