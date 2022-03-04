2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$32,409 + taxes & licensing 1 2 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8585279

8585279 Stock #: BC0318A

BC0318A VIN: 3GCUKREC2FG406286

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 120,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Engine Immobilizer Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Manual front air conditioning Mobile hotspot internet access Safety Daytime Running Lights Side Airbag Onstar Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Aluminum spare wheel rim Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Fixed antenna Audio controls on steering wheel Total Number of Speakers: 6 Wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Exterior Aluminum Wheels Dusk sensing headlights Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Tires: Profile: 70 Tires: Speed Rating: S Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Convenience External temperature display Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Overhead console: Mini with storage Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Suspension Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Leaf rear spring Rigid axle rear suspension Front suspension stabilizer bar Leaf rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Seating Split rear bench Front split-bench Mechanical Front Independent Suspension Short and long arm front suspension Additional Features 4 door CHROME BUMPERS Automatic locking hubs Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Wheel Width: 8 Tilt-adjustable steering wheel Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear Rear door type: Tailgate ABS and Driveline Traction Control Vehicle Emissions: LEV II Fold-up cushion rear seats Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Auxilliary engine cooler Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Mylink Clock: In-radio display Machined aluminum rims Diameter of tires: 17.0" Rear Head Room: 1,029 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Capacity: 98 L Fuel Consumption: City: 14.1 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.6 L/100 km Rear Leg Room: 1,040 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Urethane shift knob trim Overall Width: 2,032 mm Gross vehicle weight: 3,221 kg Rear Hip Room: 1,531 mm Floor mats: Vinyl/rubber front and rear Chevrolet MyLink Audio System Premium Brand: Chevrolet MyLink Front Head Room: 1,087 mm Front Leg Room: 1,150 mm Front Hip Room: 1,543 mm Manual child safety locks Integrated satellite communications Rear Shoulder Room: 1,670 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,677 mm AppLink Manufacturer's 0-60mph acceleration time (seconds): 6.5 s SiriusXM Stability controll with anti-roll Halogen aero-composite headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.