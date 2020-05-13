Menu
$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

Lee Valley Motors

705-561-4980

2015 Chevrolet Spark

2015 Chevrolet Spark

LS

2015 Chevrolet Spark

LS

Location

Lee Valley Motors

2280 Celine St Unit 1, Sudbury, ON P3E 0C9

705-561-4980

$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 126,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5020191
  • Stock #: 0520-109
  • VIN: KL8CB6S91FC731820
Exterior Colour
Lemonade (Yellow)
Interior Colour
Yellow w/Yellow trim (AFJ)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder

Call Gilles: 705-561-4980
or Mary-Ann: 705-923-1931

2015 Chevrolet Spark LS

Lemonade paint, yellow seats, yellow interior! Super cute
1.2L 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission - AWESOME on fuel!
Aftermarket rims with full sized spare
Power windows, AUX jack, leather trimmed seats
Easy to park, easy on gas, great for any student

$6,900 + HST Certified

Warranty and Financing available!

Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Safety
  • Brake/transmission shift interlock
Additional Features
  • Cabin Air Filter
  • Battery rundown protection
  • Hill start assist
  • glovebox
  • Oil life monitoring system
  • Tire inflation kit
  • Bottle holder with door storage pocket on driver and front passenger doors
  • Shopping bag hooks located on base of driver and front passenger head restraints
  • Air bags, knee, driver and front passenger
  • Steering column, Tilt-Wheel
  • Steering, power, electric
  • Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, front disc/rear drum
  • Air conditioning, single-zone manual
  • LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats
  • Glass, solar absorbing
  • Defogger, rear-window
  • Door handles, body-colour
  • Wipers, front intermittent, variable
  • Assist handles, driver, front passenger and rear outboard
  • Map pocket, front passenger seatback
  • Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
  • Door locks, rear child security
  • Antenna, roof-mounted
  • Headlamps, halogen with automatic exterior lamp control
  • Safety belt pretensioners, driver and front passenger, dual
  • Mirrors, outside manual, body-colour, manual-folding
  • Engine immobilizer, theft-deterrent system
  • Alternator, 100 amps
  • Air bags, 10 total
  • Air bags, dual-stage, frontal, driver and right-front passenger includes Passenger Sensing System
  • Air bags, head curtain, side-front and rear outboard seating positions
  • Lamp, LED centre high-mounted stop/brake (CHMSL)
  • Suspension, rear, compound crank
  • ENGINE, ECOTEC 1.2L DOHC 4-CYLINDER MFI
  • Grille, chrome-surround
  • License plate bracket, front
  • Spoiler, rear with integrated LED centre high-mounted stop/brake lamp (CHMSL)
  • Tires, P185/55R15 all-season blackwall
  • Wheels, 15" (38.1 cm) 5-split spoke Silver-painted aluminum
  • Wiper, rear, continuous, with washer
  • Armrest, driver, folding
  • Cargo net, envelope type
  • Cargo security shelf, rear
  • Console, rear, centre with storage tray
  • Cup holders, 2 front and 2 rear
  • Driver foot rest, left side
  • Floor covering, carpet with driver heel pad
  • Fuel filler door release, remote
  • Lighting, dimming instrument panel cluster
  • Lighting, interior overhead courtesy lamp with OnStar controls
  • Lighting, rear cargo compartment lamp
  • Power outlet, auxiliary located in front centre stack storage bin
  • Safety belts, 3-point, all positions, front height adjustable
  • Seat adjuster, driver 4-way manual with manual recline
  • Seat adjuster, passenger 2-way manual with manual recline
  • Seat, rear, 60/40-split, flip-and-fold with adjustable outboard headrests
  • Steering wheel, 3-spoke, Silver accents
  • Storage, driver instrument panel coin tray
  • Storage, front passenger instrument panel tray
  • Storage, lower centre instrument panel bin
  • Windows, power, front and rear
  • Axle, 3.75 final drive ratio
  • Battery, 375 cold-cranking amps
  • Engine, ECOTEC 1.2L DOHC 4-cylinder MFI (84 hp [62.6 kW] @ 6400 rpm, 83 lb-ft of torque [112.1 N-m] @ 4200 rpm)
  • Suspension, front, MacPherson struts
  • Air bags, thorax side-impact seat-mounted, side-front and rear outboard seating positions
  • Audio system feature, 4-speaker system
  • Liftgate release, electronic, lock/unlock button
  • Centre stack trim, LS
  • Visors, driver and front passenger with driver covered vanity mirror
  • Audio system feature, auxiliary input jack located in front centre stack storage bin

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

