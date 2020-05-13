2015 Chevrolet Spark

- Powertrain
- Front Wheel Drive
- ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
- Exterior
- TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
- Safety
- Brake/transmission shift interlock
- Additional Features
- Cabin Air Filter
- Battery rundown protection
- Hill start assist
- glovebox
- Oil life monitoring system
- Tire inflation kit
- Bottle holder with door storage pocket on driver and front passenger doors
- Shopping bag hooks located on base of driver and front passenger head restraints
- Air bags, knee, driver and front passenger
- Steering column, Tilt-Wheel
- Steering, power, electric
- Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, front disc/rear drum
- Air conditioning, single-zone manual
- LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats
- Glass, solar absorbing
- Defogger, rear-window
- Door handles, body-colour
- Wipers, front intermittent, variable
- Assist handles, driver, front passenger and rear outboard
- Map pocket, front passenger seatback
- Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
- Door locks, rear child security
- Antenna, roof-mounted
- Headlamps, halogen with automatic exterior lamp control
- Safety belt pretensioners, driver and front passenger, dual
- Mirrors, outside manual, body-colour, manual-folding
- Engine immobilizer, theft-deterrent system
- Alternator, 100 amps
- Air bags, 10 total
- Air bags, dual-stage, frontal, driver and right-front passenger includes Passenger Sensing System
- Air bags, head curtain, side-front and rear outboard seating positions
- Lamp, LED centre high-mounted stop/brake (CHMSL)
- Suspension, rear, compound crank
- ENGINE, ECOTEC 1.2L DOHC 4-CYLINDER MFI
- Grille, chrome-surround
- License plate bracket, front
- Spoiler, rear with integrated LED centre high-mounted stop/brake lamp (CHMSL)
- Tires, P185/55R15 all-season blackwall
- Wheels, 15" (38.1 cm) 5-split spoke Silver-painted aluminum
- Wiper, rear, continuous, with washer
- Armrest, driver, folding
- Cargo net, envelope type
- Cargo security shelf, rear
- Console, rear, centre with storage tray
- Cup holders, 2 front and 2 rear
- Driver foot rest, left side
- Floor covering, carpet with driver heel pad
- Fuel filler door release, remote
- Lighting, dimming instrument panel cluster
- Lighting, interior overhead courtesy lamp with OnStar controls
- Lighting, rear cargo compartment lamp
- Power outlet, auxiliary located in front centre stack storage bin
- Safety belts, 3-point, all positions, front height adjustable
- Seat adjuster, driver 4-way manual with manual recline
- Seat adjuster, passenger 2-way manual with manual recline
- Seat, rear, 60/40-split, flip-and-fold with adjustable outboard headrests
- Steering wheel, 3-spoke, Silver accents
- Storage, driver instrument panel coin tray
- Storage, front passenger instrument panel tray
- Storage, lower centre instrument panel bin
- Windows, power, front and rear
- Axle, 3.75 final drive ratio
- Battery, 375 cold-cranking amps
- Engine, ECOTEC 1.2L DOHC 4-cylinder MFI (84 hp [62.6 kW] @ 6400 rpm, 83 lb-ft of torque [112.1 N-m] @ 4200 rpm)
- Suspension, front, MacPherson struts
- Air bags, thorax side-impact seat-mounted, side-front and rear outboard seating positions
- Audio system feature, 4-speaker system
- Liftgate release, electronic, lock/unlock button
- Centre stack trim, LS
- Visors, driver and front passenger with driver covered vanity mirror
- Audio system feature, auxiliary input jack located in front centre stack storage bin
