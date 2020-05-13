2015 Chevrolet Spark

Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Safety Brake/transmission shift interlock

Additional Features Cabin Air Filter

Battery rundown protection

Hill start assist

glovebox

Oil life monitoring system

Tire inflation kit

Bottle holder with door storage pocket on driver and front passenger doors

Shopping bag hooks located on base of driver and front passenger head restraints

Air bags, knee, driver and front passenger

Steering column, Tilt-Wheel

Steering, power, electric

Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, front disc/rear drum

Air conditioning, single-zone manual

LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats

Glass, solar absorbing

Defogger, rear-window

Door handles, body-colour

Wipers, front intermittent, variable

Assist handles, driver, front passenger and rear outboard

Map pocket, front passenger seatback

Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night

Door locks, rear child security

Antenna, roof-mounted

Headlamps, halogen with automatic exterior lamp control

Safety belt pretensioners, driver and front passenger, dual

Mirrors, outside manual, body-colour, manual-folding

Engine immobilizer, theft-deterrent system

Alternator, 100 amps

Air bags, 10 total

Air bags, dual-stage, frontal, driver and right-front passenger includes Passenger Sensing System

Air bags, head curtain, side-front and rear outboard seating positions

Lamp, LED centre high-mounted stop/brake (CHMSL)

Suspension, rear, compound crank

ENGINE, ECOTEC 1.2L DOHC 4-CYLINDER MFI

Grille, chrome-surround

License plate bracket, front

Spoiler, rear with integrated LED centre high-mounted stop/brake lamp (CHMSL)

Tires, P185/55R15 all-season blackwall

Wheels, 15" (38.1 cm) 5-split spoke Silver-painted aluminum

Wiper, rear, continuous, with washer

Armrest, driver, folding

Cargo net, envelope type

Cargo security shelf, rear

Console, rear, centre with storage tray

Cup holders, 2 front and 2 rear

Driver foot rest, left side

Floor covering, carpet with driver heel pad

Fuel filler door release, remote

Lighting, dimming instrument panel cluster

Lighting, interior overhead courtesy lamp with OnStar controls

Lighting, rear cargo compartment lamp

Power outlet, auxiliary located in front centre stack storage bin

Safety belts, 3-point, all positions, front height adjustable

Seat adjuster, driver 4-way manual with manual recline

Seat adjuster, passenger 2-way manual with manual recline

Seat, rear, 60/40-split, flip-and-fold with adjustable outboard headrests

Steering wheel, 3-spoke, Silver accents

Storage, driver instrument panel coin tray

Storage, front passenger instrument panel tray

Storage, lower centre instrument panel bin

Windows, power, front and rear

Axle, 3.75 final drive ratio

Battery, 375 cold-cranking amps

Engine, ECOTEC 1.2L DOHC 4-cylinder MFI (84 hp [62.6 kW] @ 6400 rpm, 83 lb-ft of torque [112.1 N-m] @ 4200 rpm)

Suspension, front, MacPherson struts

Air bags, thorax side-impact seat-mounted, side-front and rear outboard seating positions

Audio system feature, 4-speaker system

Liftgate release, electronic, lock/unlock button

Centre stack trim, LS

Visors, driver and front passenger with driver covered vanity mirror

Audio system feature, auxiliary input jack located in front centre stack storage bin

