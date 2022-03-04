2015 Chrysler 200

$18,175 + taxes & licensing 5 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8484417

8484417 Stock #: 23740A

23740A VIN: 1C3CCCAG6FN653143

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 52,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Cargo Area Light Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: V Tires: Profile: 55 Coloured grille w/chrome surround Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Manual front air conditioning Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Trim Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Comfort Interior air filtration Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Suspension class: Touring Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Front Ventilated disc brakes Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Power remote trunk release Wheel Width: 7.5 Rear door type: Trunk Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Auxilliary engine cooler Audio system memory card slot Metal-look shift knob trim Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Driver and passenger knee airbags UConnect wireless connectivity Clock: In-radio display Silver aluminum rims Fuel Consumption: City: 10.2 L/100 km Tires: Width: 215 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,338 mm Diameter of tires: 17.0" Rear Leg Room: 956 mm Fuel Capacity: 60 L Rear Head Room: 950 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.4 L/100 km SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Front Head Room: 982 mm Front Hip Room: 1,384 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,485 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,441 mm Overall Width: 1,871 mm Overall height: 1,491 mm Manual child safety locks Curb weight: 1,575 kg Max cargo capacity: 411 L Front Leg Room: 1,071 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,092 kg Wheelbase: 2,742 mm Overall Length: 4,885 mm SiriusXM Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Halogen projector beam headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.