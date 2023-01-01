2015 Chrysler 200

$7,100 + taxes & licensing 1 6 5 , 5 7 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9604033

9604033 Stock #: B01PA029W1

B01PA029W1 VIN: 1C3CCCCG0FN610981

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 165,574 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer remote start Rear View Camera Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Garage door transmitter Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Exterior Daytime Running Lights Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: V Tires: Profile: 55 Coloured grille w/chrome surround Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Audio controls on steering wheel Total Number of Speakers: 6 Window grid and roof mount antenna SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Convenience Remote Engine Start External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Suspension class: Comfort Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Front Ventilated disc brakes Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Power remote trunk release Wheel Width: 7.5 Rear door type: Trunk Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Auxilliary engine cooler Electrochromatic rearview mirror Audio system memory card slot Turn signal in mirrors Metal-look shift knob trim Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Driver and passenger knee airbags UConnect wireless connectivity Premium Sound Package Clock: In-radio display Silver aluminum rims Fuel Consumption: City: 10.2 L/100 km Tires: Width: 215 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,338 mm Diameter of tires: 17.0" Rear Leg Room: 956 mm Fuel Capacity: 60 L Rear Head Room: 950 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.4 L/100 km SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Front Head Room: 982 mm Front Hip Room: 1,384 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,485 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,441 mm Overall Width: 1,871 mm Overall height: 1,491 mm Manual child safety locks Curb weight: 1,575 kg Max cargo capacity: 411 L Front Leg Room: 1,071 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,092 kg Wheelbase: 2,742 mm Overall Length: 4,885 mm Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Halogen projector beam headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.