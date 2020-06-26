Menu
$30,446

+ taxes & licensing

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

888-484-0837

2015 Dodge Challenger

2015 Dodge Challenger

R/T!! HEMI POWER!! COOLED SEATS!!

2015 Dodge Challenger

R/T!! HEMI POWER!! COOLED SEATS!!

Location

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9

888-484-0837

$30,446

+ taxes & licensing

  • 69,013KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5259446
  • Stock #: 20350A
  • VIN: 2C3CDZBTXFH783415
Exterior Colour
Granite Crystal Metallic
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
5

This Dodge Challenger has a strong Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20" X 8" CLASSIC POLISHED FORGED ALUMINUM, WHEELS: 20" X 8" CLASSIC POLISHED ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE PERFORMANCE AUTO -inc: 230MM Rear Axle (STD), TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Auto High Beam Headlamp Control, Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers.*This Dodge Challenger Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28D R/T -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Performance Auto, Hemi Badge, Dual Chrome Exhaust Tips (NER), R/T Badge , RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4AN AM/FM/SXM/HD/BT/NAV -inc: GPS Navigation, R/T CLASSIC -inc: Embroidered Leather Trimmed Seats, Wheels: 20" x 8" Classic Polished Forged Aluminum, Challenger Script Fender Badge, Dual Black R/T Side Stripes, High Intensity Discharge Headlamps, PREMIUM SOUND GROUP -inc: 18 Speakers Premium Audio System, Delete Spare Tire, Tire Service Kit, harman/kardon GreenEdge Amp, GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC, ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: GVWR: 2,404 kg (5,300 lbs) (STD), DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection, Power Multi-Function Foldaway Mirrors, High Intensity Discharge Headlamps, DELETE SPARE TIRE -inc: Tire Service Kit, BLACK, EMBROIDERED LEATHER TRIMMED SEATS, Wheels: 20" x 8" Polished Alum. w/Graphite Pockets, Voice Recorder, Ventilated front seats, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As one of the largest pre-owned vehicle retailers in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Laurentian Chrysler is conveniently located at 1221 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Powertrain
  • Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Granite Crystal Metallic
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4AN AM/FM/SXM/HD/BT/NAV -inc: GPS Navigation
  • ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: GVWR: 2 404 kg (5 300 lbs) (STD)
  • QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28D R/T -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Torqueflite Performance Auto Hemi Badge Dual Chrome Exhaust Tips (NER) R/T Badge
  • TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Auto High Beam Headlamp Control Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers
  • TIRES: P245/45R20 BSW AS PERFORMANCE (STD)
  • DELETE SPARE TIRE -inc: Tire Service Kit
  • Requires Subscription
  • Wheels: 20" x 8" Classic Polished Forged Aluminum
  • PREMIUM SOUND GROUP -inc: 18 Speakers Premium Audio System Delete Spare Tire Tire Service Kit harman/kardon GreenEdge Amp
  • TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE PERFORMANCE AUTO -inc: 230MM Rear Axle (STD)
  • DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection Power Multi-Function Foldaway Mirrors High Intensity Discharge Headlamps
  • R/T CLASSIC -inc: Embroidered Leather Trimmed Seats Wheels: 20" x 8" Classic Polished Forged Aluminum Challenger Script Fender Badge Dual Black R/T Side Stripes High Intensity Discharge Headlamps
  • WHEELS: 20" X 8" CLASSIC POLISHED ALUMINUM
  • BLACK EMBROIDERED LEATHER TRIMMED SEATS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9

888-484-0837

