2015 Dodge Challenger

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Fog Lamps

Rear Head Air Bag

Rear Parking Aid

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Universal Garage Door Opener

Floor mats

Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Heated Front Seat(s)

Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System

AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Rear Spoiler

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front Performance

Tires - Rear Performance Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control

Heated Steering Wheel

A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Telematics

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Knee Air Bag

Bluetooth Connection

Granite Crystal Metallic

WiFi Hotspot

RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4AN AM/FM/SXM/HD/BT/NAV -inc: GPS Navigation

ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: GVWR: 2 404 kg (5 300 lbs) (STD)

QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28D R/T -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Torqueflite Performance Auto Hemi Badge Dual Chrome Exhaust Tips (NER) R/T Badge

TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Auto High Beam Headlamp Control Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers

TIRES: P245/45R20 BSW AS PERFORMANCE (STD)

DELETE SPARE TIRE -inc: Tire Service Kit

Requires Subscription

Wheels: 20" x 8" Classic Polished Forged Aluminum

PREMIUM SOUND GROUP -inc: 18 Speakers Premium Audio System Delete Spare Tire Tire Service Kit harman/kardon GreenEdge Amp

TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE PERFORMANCE AUTO -inc: 230MM Rear Axle (STD)

DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection Power Multi-Function Foldaway Mirrors High Intensity Discharge Headlamps

R/T CLASSIC -inc: Embroidered Leather Trimmed Seats Wheels: 20" x 8" Classic Polished Forged Aluminum Challenger Script Fender Badge Dual Black R/T Side Stripes High Intensity Discharge Headlamps

WHEELS: 20" X 8" CLASSIC POLISHED ALUMINUM

BLACK EMBROIDERED LEATHER TRIMMED SEATS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.