2015 Dodge Durango

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Sunroof Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Floor mats Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights Luggage Rack Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Powertrain All Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Privacy Glass Comfort Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel Woodgrain Interior Trim

Additional Features Back-Up Camera Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Knee Air Bag Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection BRIGHT WHITE Tires: 265/50R20 BSW AS 3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD) ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD) BLACK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFL) (STD) GVWR: 2 948 KGS (6 500 LBS) (STD) REAR DVD ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE -inc: Power 8-Way Adjustable Front Seats w/Driver Memory Blu-Ray Compatible Dual Screen Video Rear Seat Video System Requires Subscription QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23E -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFL) WHEELS: 20" X 8.0" POLISHED ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: 265/50R20 BSW AS Goodyear Brand Tires RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SIRIUSXM/HANDS-FREE -inc: 8.4" Touchscreen Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth Nav-Ready See Retailer for Details GPS Antenna Input

