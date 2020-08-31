2015 Dodge Durango

+ taxes & licensing
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
This Dodge Durango boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*Options:*GVWR: 2 948 KGS (6 500 LBS) (STD), QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23E -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFL), WHEELS: 20" X 8.0" POLISHED ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: 265/50R20 BSW AS Goodyear Brand Tires, POWER SUNROOF, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFL) (STD), BRIGHT WHITE, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD), TIRES: 265/50R20 BSW AS, BLACK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS, RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SIRIUSXM/HANDS-FREE -inc: 8.4" Touchscreen Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth Nav-Ready See Retailer for Details GPS Antenna Input, REAR DVD ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE -inc: Power 8-Way Adjustable Front Seats w/Driver Memory Blu-Ray Compatible Dual Screen Video Rear Seat Video System, 3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD), Power Passenger Seat, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, ABS, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Aluminum Wheels, Power Windows, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Heated Mirrors, Temporary Spare Tire, Pass-Through Rear Seat, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Tires - Rear All-Terrain, Power Driver Seat, Privacy Glass, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Tires - Front All-Terrain, Power Mirror(s), Brake Assist, Power Door Locks, Rear Bench Seat, Rear Defrost, Luggage Rack, Heated Rear Seat(s), Trip Computer, All Wheel Drive, Power Steering, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Daytime Running Lights, Keyless Entry, Climate Control, Trip Computer, Driver Air Bag, Traction Control, Driver Vanity Mirror, A/C, Keyless Start, Floor Mats, Seat Memory, Front Side Air Bag, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seat(s), Rear Parking Aid, Power Windows, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Front Head Air Bag, Leather Seats, Passenger Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, A/C, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Rear Head Air Bag, Mirror Memory, Remote Engine Start, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Power Door Locks, Back-Up Camera, Keyless Start, Tire Pressure Monitor, Child Safety Locks, Bucket Seats, Cruise Control, Leather Steering Wheel, 3rd Row Seat, Keyless Entry, Stability Control, Multi-Zone A/C, Rear A/C, Woodgrain Interior Trim, Universal Garage Door Opener, Intermittent Wipers, Traction Control, Power Door Locks, Power Door Locks, MP3 Player, Mirror Memory, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Satellite Radio, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, AM/FM Stereo, Power Driver Seat, Seat Memory, Power Passenger Seat, Auxiliary Audio Input, Requires Subscription*See What the Experts Say!*As reported by KBB.com: If you're shopping for a 7-passenger sport-utility vehicle that doesn't look and feel like a glorified pickup truck, check out the 2015 Dodge Durango SUV. In R/T and Limited trim, it can be quite cool and the Hemi V8 gives the Durango real attitude. and As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: The Dodge Durango was designed to be distinctive and to start your pulse racing. Everything about the exterior of the Durango demands a second look. It has been restyled look more cohesive with the rest of the Dodge roster. These changes include new racetrack taillights an updated front grille, plus new sculpting on the fenders and hood, and projector beam headlights. On the inside changes are plentiful with a new control panel, a customizable 8.4 inch LCD screen instrument cluster, and an available rear Blu-ray and DVD system with dual 9-inch screens that are mounted on the backrest of the front seats. The interior engages all your senses, from the soft touch materials to the high fidelity of the sound system to the look and feel of the available leather upholstery. Seat up to seven in comfort, including available second-row captain's chairs. Increase comfort and convenience with an available second row console. To be truly sporty, you have to be flexible and with up to 50 possible seating configurations, Durango offers that and more. Whether you choose a model with the 3.6L 290hp V6 or the incredible 360hp HEMI V8, you can be sure you are getting the ability to go far efficiently. The new fully electronic eight-speed automatic transmission provides better fuel economy, quicker acceleration and smoother shifting. Plus, Durango features 6,200lbs (V6) or 7,400lbs (V8) towing capacity and available AWD. Throughout the vehicle, you'll find the latest Safety and Security features designed to protect you. 