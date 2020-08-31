Menu
2015 Dodge Durango

91,074 KM

Details Description Features

$25,834

+ tax & licensing
$25,834

+ taxes & licensing

Palladino Honda

705-673-6733

2015 Dodge Durango

2015 Dodge Durango

Limited

2015 Dodge Durango

Limited

Location

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

$25,834

+ taxes & licensing

91,074KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5829836
  • Stock #: 22708A
  • VIN: 1C4RDJDG4FC223111

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 91,074 KM

Vehicle Description

This Dodge Durango boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*Options:*GVWR: 2 948 KGS (6 500 LBS) (STD), QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23E -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFL), WHEELS: 20" X 8.0" POLISHED ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: 265/50R20 BSW AS Goodyear Brand Tires, POWER SUNROOF, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFL) (STD), BRIGHT WHITE, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD), TIRES: 265/50R20 BSW AS, BLACK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS, RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SIRIUSXM/HANDS-FREE -inc: 8.4" Touchscreen Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth Nav-Ready See Retailer for Details GPS Antenna Input, REAR DVD ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE -inc: Power 8-Way Adjustable Front Seats w/Driver Memory Blu-Ray Compatible Dual Screen Video Rear Seat Video System, 3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD), Power Passenger Seat, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, ABS, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Aluminum Wheels, Power Windows, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Heated Mirrors, Temporary Spare Tire, Pass-Through Rear Seat, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Tires - Rear All-Terrain, Power Driver Seat, Privacy Glass, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Tires - Front All-Terrain, Power Mirror(s), Brake Assist, Power Door Locks, Rear Bench Seat, Rear Defrost, Luggage Rack, Heated Rear Seat(s), Trip Computer, All Wheel Drive, Power Steering, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Daytime Running Lights, Keyless Entry, Climate Control, Trip Computer, Driver Air Bag, Traction Control, Driver Vanity Mirror, A/C, Keyless Start, Floor Mats, Seat Memory, Front Side Air Bag, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seat(s), Rear Parking Aid, Power Windows, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Front Head Air Bag, Leather Seats, Passenger Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, A/C, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Rear Head Air Bag, Mirror Memory, Remote Engine Start, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Power Door Locks, Back-Up Camera, Keyless Start, Tire Pressure Monitor, Child Safety Locks, Bucket Seats, Cruise Control, Leather Steering Wheel, 3rd Row Seat, Keyless Entry, Stability Control, Multi-Zone A/C, Rear A/C, Woodgrain Interior Trim, Universal Garage Door Opener, Intermittent Wipers, Traction Control, Power Door Locks, Power Door Locks, MP3 Player, Mirror Memory, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Satellite Radio, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, AM/FM Stereo, Power Driver Seat, Seat Memory, Power Passenger Seat, Auxiliary Audio Input, Requires Subscription*See What the Experts Say!*As reported by KBB.com: If you're shopping for a 7-passenger sport-utility vehicle that doesn't look and feel like a glorified pickup truck, check out the 2015 Dodge Durango SUV. In R/T and Limited trim, it can be quite cool and the Hemi V8 gives the Durango real attitude. and As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: The Dodge Durango was designed to be distinctive and to start your pulse racing. Everything about the exterior of the Durango demands a second look. It has been restyled look more cohesive with the rest of the Dodge roster. These changes include new racetrack taillights an updated front grille, plus new sculpting on the fenders and hood, and projector beam headlights. On the inside changes are plentiful with a new control panel, a customizable 8.4 inch LCD screen instrument cluster, and an available rear Blu-ray and DVD system with dual 9-inch screens that are mounted on the backrest of the front seats. The interior engages all your senses, from the soft touch materials to the high fidelity of the sound system to the look and feel of the available leather upholstery. Seat up to seven in comfort, including available second-row captain's chairs. Increase comfort and convenience with an available second row console. To be truly sporty, you have to be flexible and with up to 50 possible seating configurations, Durango offers that and more. Whether you choose a model with the 3.6L 290hp V6 or the incredible 360hp HEMI V8, you can be sure you are getting the ability to go far efficiently. The new fully electronic eight-speed automatic transmission provides better fuel economy, quicker acceleration and smoother shifting. Plus, Durango features 6,200lbs (V6) or 7,400lbs (V8) towing capacity and available AWD. Throughout the vehicle, you'll find the latest Safety and Security features designed to protect you. It includes an array of airbags, including side-curtain airbags that help protect outboard occupants in all three rows, Electronic Stability Control, Anti-Lock Brakes, and Traction Control.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks, third party lenders and Honda Financial Services daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As the largest pre-owned vehicle retailer in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733

Vehicle Features

