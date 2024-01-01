Menu
the Dodge Grand Caravan offers a lot of features and versatility in an inexpensive package. This 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan is fresh on our lot in Sudbury. This Dodge Grand Caravan offers drivers unlimited versatility and premium features. This minivan is one of the most comfortable and enjoyable ways to transport families along with all of their stuff. Dodge designed this for families and it shows in every detail. Its no wonder the Dodge Grand Caravan is Canadas favorite minivan. This van has 156000 kms. Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Power Locks.

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

156,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

Se/sxt - Power

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

Se/sxt - Power

Palladino Honda

990 The Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
156,000KM
VIN 2C4RDGBGXFR515553

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 156,000 KM

the Dodge Grand Caravan offers a lot of features and versatility in an inexpensive package. This 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.

This Dodge Grand Caravan offers drivers unlimited versatility


and premium features. This minivan is one of the most comfortable and enjoyable ways to transport families along with all of their stuff. Dodge designed this for families


and it shows in every detail. It's no wonder the Dodge Grand Caravan is Canada's favorite minivan. This van has 156


000 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning


Power Locks.
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda


as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships


and keeps drivers coming back. The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2


501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o


http://www.palladinohonda.com/used/Dodge-Grand_Caravan-2015-id10828542.html

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Control

the latest technology
especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls
Elliot Lake
Espanola
Alban
and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class
top-quality Honda models
though. Rather
our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable
Power Locks! According to Edmunds

Palladino Honda

Palladino Honda

990 The Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
