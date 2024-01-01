$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan
Se/sxt - Power
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 156,000 KM
Vehicle Description
the Dodge Grand Caravan offers a lot of features and versatility in an inexpensive package. This 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
This Dodge Grand Caravan offers drivers unlimited versatility
and premium features. This minivan is one of the most comfortable and enjoyable ways to transport families along with all of their stuff. Dodge designed this for families
and it shows in every detail. It's no wonder the Dodge Grand Caravan is Canada's favorite minivan. This van has 156
000 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning
Power Locks.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RDGBGXFR515553.
Vehicle Features
