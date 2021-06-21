Menu
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

113,701 KM

Details Description Features

$8,500

+ tax & licensing
$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

888-484-0837

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SELF CERTIFY!!

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SELF CERTIFY!!

Location

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9

888-484-0837

$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

113,701KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7390412
  Stock #: 20325A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black/Light Greystone
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 113,701 KM

Vehicle Description

This Dodge Grand Caravan boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*About Self Certify Vehicles*Self Certify vehicles have been traded in on the purchase of a newer vehicle at Laurentian Chrysler. These vehicles have NOT been inspected for mechanical safety. This vehicle is being sold as-is , unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.*Location*Laurentian Chrysler is conveniently located at 440A Falconbridge Rd in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
BRIGHT WHITE
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" STEEL (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29E CANADA VALUE PACKAGE -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
Easy-clean floor mats
BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE CLOTH BUCKET SEATS

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9

