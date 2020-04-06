2015 Dodge Journey

- Exterior
-
- Roof Rack
- Tires: P225/55R19 BSW AS Touring
- Front fog lamps
- Steel spare wheel
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Compass
- Trip Computer
- Integrated roof antenna
- Convenience
-
- Block Heater
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Safety
-
- Driver Knee Airbag
- Rear child safety locks
- Windows
-
- Trim
-
- Powertrain
-
- Suspension
-
- Performance Suspension
- Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
- Comfort
-
- Additional Features
-
- Cargo Net
- CHROME DOOR HANDLES
- PERIMETER ALARM
- 160 Amp Alternator
- graphic equalizer
- Driver foot rest
- Illuminated locking glove box
- Full Cloth Headliner
- Outside temp gauge
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Perimeter/approach lights
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- ABS and Driveline Traction Control
- Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
- Permanent locking hubs
- Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
- Front Cupholder
- Roll-Up Cargo Cover
- Carpet Floor Trim
- Leatherette Door Trim Insert
- Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- 3.16 Axle Ratio
- Rear cupholder
- LED brakelights
- Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
- Park-Sense rear park assist system
- Radio: Uconnect 8.4 CD/DVD/MP3
- 1 Seatback Storage Pocket
- Cargo Space Lights
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Digital/Analog Display
- Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
- Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
- Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
- Valet Function
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
- Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
- Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
- Front And Rear Map Lights
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
- Redundant Digital Speedometer
- Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
- Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Cargo Area Concealed Storage
- Leather/Chrome Gear Shift Knob
- Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
- Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
- Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
- Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
- Leather-Faced Seats
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Systems Monitor
- Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
- 4 12V DC Power Outlets
- Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Black Side Windows Trim
- Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
- 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
- Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
- Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
- Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
- 525CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
- Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels
- Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
- Wheels: 19 x 7 Aluminum
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
- 368w Regular Amplifier
- Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
- 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat
- FOB Controls -inc: Remote Engine Start
- 7 Alpine Speakers
- Front Seats w/Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
- 1541# Maximum Payload
- 80 L Fuel Tank
- GVWR: 2,540 kgs (5,600 lbs)
- Transmission w/AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
- Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 2 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
- Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, Flip ft.n Stow(tm) 1st Row Underseat Storage and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
- Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Radio Data System and External Memory Control
- Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
- Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Engine Hour Meter, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
- 40-60 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
- 10-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement, Cushion Tilt, Manual Recline and Power 4-Way Lumbar Support
- Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
