2015 Dodge Journey

R/T AWD

2015 Dodge Journey

R/T AWD

Location

The Car Lot Etc.

2231 Lasalle BLVD, Sudbury, ON P3A 2A9

705-560-3999

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 108,349KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4857549
  • Stock #: 19565
  • VIN: 3C4PDDFG5FT584681
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

This Dodge Journey R/T defines excellence in an SUV. It has the convenience of limitless boundaries paired with city sophistication. When the Dodge Journey R/T was created, it was automatically enhanced by having the performance ability of all wheel drive. Not only will you notice improved steering and superior acceleration, but you can also rest easy knowing that your vehicle comes standard with increased stability and safety. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Dodge Journey R/T. It is incomparable for the price and quality.

Exterior
  • Roof Rack
  • Tires: P225/55R19 BSW AS Touring
  • Front fog lamps
  • Steel spare wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • Integrated roof antenna
Convenience
  • Block Heater
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Safety
  • Driver Knee Airbag
  • Rear child safety locks
Windows
  • DEEP TINTED GLASS
Trim
  • Chrome Grille
Powertrain
  • Engine Oil Cooler
Suspension
  • Performance Suspension
  • Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Comfort
  • Air filtration
Additional Features
  • Cargo Net
  • CHROME DOOR HANDLES
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • 160 Amp Alternator
  • graphic equalizer
  • Driver foot rest
  • Illuminated locking glove box
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
  • Permanent locking hubs
  • Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
  • Front Cupholder
  • Roll-Up Cargo Cover
  • Carpet Floor Trim
  • Leatherette Door Trim Insert
  • Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • 3.16 Axle Ratio
  • Rear cupholder
  • LED brakelights
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Park-Sense rear park assist system
  • Radio: Uconnect 8.4 CD/DVD/MP3
  • 1 Seatback Storage Pocket
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Digital/Analog Display
  • Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
  • Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
  • Valet Function
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
  • Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
  • Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
  • Front And Rear Map Lights
  • Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
  • Redundant Digital Speedometer
  • Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
  • Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • Leather/Chrome Gear Shift Knob
  • Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
  • Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
  • Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
  • Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
  • Leather-Faced Seats
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Systems Monitor
  • Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • 4 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Black Side Windows Trim
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
  • 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
  • Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
  • Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
  • Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
  • 525CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels
  • Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
  • Wheels: 19 x 7 Aluminum
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • 368w Regular Amplifier
  • Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
  • 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat
  • FOB Controls -inc: Remote Engine Start
  • 7 Alpine Speakers
  • Front Seats w/Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
  • 1541# Maximum Payload
  • 80 L Fuel Tank
  • GVWR: 2,540 kgs (5,600 lbs)
  • Transmission w/AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
  • Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 2 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
  • Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, Flip ft.n Stow(tm) 1st Row Underseat Storage and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
  • Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Radio Data System and External Memory Control
  • Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Engine Hour Meter, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
  • 40-60 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
  • 10-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement, Cushion Tilt, Manual Recline and Power 4-Way Lumbar Support
  • Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Car Lot Etc.

The Car Lot Etc.

2231 Lasalle BLVD, Sudbury, ON P3A 2A9

