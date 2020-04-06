2015 Dodge Journey

Exterior Roof Rack

Tires: P225/55R19 BSW AS Touring

Front fog lamps

Steel spare wheel Media / Nav / Comm Compass

Trip Computer

Integrated roof antenna Convenience Block Heater

Universal Garage Door Opener

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Safety Driver Knee Airbag

Rear child safety locks Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Trim Chrome Grille Powertrain Engine Oil Cooler Suspension Performance Suspension

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features Cargo Net

CHROME DOOR HANDLES

PERIMETER ALARM

160 Amp Alternator

graphic equalizer

Driver foot rest

Illuminated locking glove box

Full Cloth Headliner

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Perimeter/approach lights

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback

Permanent locking hubs

Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic

Front Cupholder

Roll-Up Cargo Cover

Carpet Floor Trim

Leatherette Door Trim Insert

Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

3.16 Axle Ratio

Rear cupholder

LED brakelights

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Park-Sense rear park assist system

Radio: Uconnect 8.4 CD/DVD/MP3

1 Seatback Storage Pocket

Cargo Space Lights

Delayed Accessory Power

Digital/Analog Display

Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest

Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts

Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature

Valet Function

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster

Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks

Front And Rear Map Lights

Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning

Redundant Digital Speedometer

Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows

Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Leather/Chrome Gear Shift Knob

Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down

Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)

Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown

Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6

Leather-Faced Seats

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Systems Monitor

Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

4 12V DC Power Outlets

Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Black Side Windows Trim

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper

4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet

Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher

Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding

Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Full-Time All-Wheel Drive

525CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels

Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer

Wheels: 19 x 7 Aluminum

Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

368w Regular Amplifier

Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start

4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat

FOB Controls -inc: Remote Engine Start

7 Alpine Speakers

Front Seats w/Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist

1541# Maximum Payload

80 L Fuel Tank

GVWR: 2,540 kgs (5,600 lbs)

Transmission w/AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler

Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 2 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet

Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, Flip ft.n Stow(tm) 1st Row Underseat Storage and 2nd Row Underseat Storage

Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Radio Data System and External Memory Control

Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Engine Hour Meter, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer

40-60 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft

10-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement, Cushion Tilt, Manual Recline and Power 4-Way Lumbar Support

Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control

