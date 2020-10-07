Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Dodge Journey

78,550 KM

Details Description Features

$17,547

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,547

+ taxes & licensing

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

888-484-0837

Contact Seller
2015 Dodge Journey

2015 Dodge Journey

R/T!! HEATED WHEEL!! HEATED SEATS!!

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Dodge Journey

R/T!! HEATED WHEEL!! HEATED SEATS!!

Location

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9

888-484-0837

  1. 6179040
  2. 6179040
  3. 6179040
  4. 6179040
  5. 6179040
  6. 6179040
  7. 6179040
  8. 6179040
  9. 6179040
  10. 6179040
  11. 6179040
  12. 6179040
  13. 6179040
  14. 6179040
  15. 6179040
  16. 6179040
  17. 6179040
  18. 6179040
  19. 6179040
  20. 6179040
  21. 6179040
  22. 6179040
  23. 6179040
  24. 6179040
  25. 6179040
  26. 6179040
  27. 6179040
Contact Seller

$17,547

+ taxes & licensing

78,550KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6179040
  • Stock #: 20466B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pitch Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 78,550 KM

Vehicle Description

Safe and reliable, this 2015 Dodge Journey R/T comfortably packs in your passengers and their bags with room to spare. Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC).*Let the Dodge Journey Put Your Family's Safety First *Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags, Driver Knee Airbag, Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, ABS And Driveline Traction Control.*Fully-Loaded with Additional Options*QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28X -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), REAR SEAT VIDEO GROUP -inc: Video Remote Control, 2nd Row Overhead 9" Screen, RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4N CD/DVD/MP3/NAV, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28X -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, PITCH BLACK.*This Vehicle is Certified!*This vehicle comes fully certified and road worthy- however, it is not covered by the Palladino Promise used vehicle program.*Location*Laurentian Chrysler is conveniently located at 1221 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Pitch Black
Radio: UConnect 8.4N CD/DVD/MP3/NAV
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28X -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
BLACK LEATHER-FACED SEATS
TIRES: P225/55R19 BSW AS TOURING (STD)
WHEELS: 19" X 7" ALUMINUM (STD)
Requires Subscription
7-PASSENGER FLEXIBLE SEATING GROUP -inc: 2nd Row 40/60 Tilt 'N Slide Seat 3rd Row 50/50 Fold/Reclining Seat Delete Cargo Compartment Cover Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater Easy Entry Seat A/C w/Tri-Zone Automatic Temperature Control
REAR SEAT VIDEO GROUP -inc: Video Remote Control Wireless Headphones 2nd Row Overhead 9" Screen
NAVIGATION & SOUND GROUP -inc: Garmin Navigation System ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Radio: Uconnect 8.4N CD/DVD/MP3/NAV Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

2018 Toyota Tundra S...
 109,195 KM
$45,998 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 91,914 KM
$17,750 + tax & lic
2015 Volkswagen Jett...
 87,437 KM
$10,701 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9

Call Dealer

888-484-XXXX

(click to show)

888-484-0837

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory