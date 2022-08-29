$11,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,000
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Mazda
705-524-3300
2015 Dodge Journey
2015 Dodge Journey
CVP/SE Plus
Location
Palladino Mazda
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2
705-524-3300
$11,000
+ taxes & licensing
85,282KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9076519
- Stock #: 8408A
- VIN: 3C4PDCAB9FT730425
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 85,282 KM
Vehicle Description
There's no better crossover to take you on an adventure than this Dodge Journey. It's the ultimate combination of form and function, a rare blend of versatility, performance, and comfort. With loads of technology, there's entertainment for everyone. It's time to go - your Journey awaits. This SUV has 85,282 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.4L I4 16V MPFI DOHC engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C4PDCAB9FT730425.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinomazda.ca/finance/
Palladino Mazda in Sudbury Ontario is your ultimate resource for new Mazda vehicles and used Mazda vehicles. We not only offer our clients a large selection of top quality, affordable Mazda models, but we do so with uncompromising customer service and professionalism. We takes pride in representing one of Canada's premier automotive brands. Mazda models lead the way in terms of affordability, reliability, performance, and fuel efficiency.
Come by and check out our fleet of 130+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Driver Vanity Mirrors
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Tires: Profile: 65
Type of tires: Touring AS
Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
Interior air filtration
Dual front air conditioning zones
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Split rear bench
4 door
Radio data system
Speed-proportional power steering
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 6.5
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Four 12V DC power outlets
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Audio system memory card slot
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Clock: In-radio display
Silver aluminum rims
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Front Leg Room: 1,036 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,445 mm
Rear Leg Room: 917 mm
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Overall Width: 1,834 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.1 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.7 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 78 L
Max cargo capacity: 1,914 L
Overall Length: 4,887 mm
Overall height: 1,692 mm
Wheelbase: 2,891 mm
Front Head Room: 1,036 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,013 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,461 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,367 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,382 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Gross vehicle weight: 2,270 kg
AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio
Curb weight: 1,735 kg
Manual child safety locks
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen aero-composite headlights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Palladino Mazda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Palladino Mazda
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2