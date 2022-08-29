2015 Dodge Journey

$11,000 + taxes & licensing 8 5 , 2 8 2 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9076519

9076519 Stock #: 8408A

8408A VIN: 3C4PDCAB9FT730425

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 85,282 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Computer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Bucket front seats Manual front air conditioning Safety Daytime Running Lights Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Convenience Driver Vanity Mirrors External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Exterior Chrome Grille Body-coloured bumpers Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Tires: Speed Rating: T Tires: Profile: 65 Type of tires: Touring AS Trim Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery Comfort Interior air filtration Dual front air conditioning zones Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Seating Split rear bench Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Speed-proportional power steering Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 6.5 Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Four 12V DC power outlets Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Audio system memory card slot Driver knee airbags Video Monitor Location: Front Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Clock: In-radio display Silver aluminum rims Diameter of tires: 17.0" Front Leg Room: 1,036 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,445 mm Rear Leg Room: 917 mm Tires: Width: 225 mm Overall Width: 1,834 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.1 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: City: 12.7 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 78 L Max cargo capacity: 1,914 L Overall Length: 4,887 mm Overall height: 1,692 mm Wheelbase: 2,891 mm Front Head Room: 1,036 mm Rear Head Room: 1,013 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,461 mm Front Hip Room: 1,367 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,382 mm Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim Gross vehicle weight: 2,270 kg AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio Curb weight: 1,735 kg Manual child safety locks Stability controll with anti-roll Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Halogen aero-composite headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.