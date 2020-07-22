2015 Ford Escape

+ taxes & licensing
705-673-6733
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000. This Ford Escape boasts a Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*Options:*ENGINE: 2.0L ECOBOOST (STD), 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Power Door Locks, Power Mirror(s), Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, WiFi Hotspot, Four Wheel Drive, Tires - Rear Performance, Back-Up Camera, MP3 Player, CD Player, Rear Defrost, Power Steering, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, Automatic Headlights, ABS, MP3 Player, Fog Lamps, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, Heated Mirrors, Temporary Spare Tire, Auxiliary Audio Input, Aluminum Wheels, Tires - Front Performance, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Rear Spoiler, Brake Assist, Privacy Glass, Bluetooth Connection, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Power Liftgate, Turbocharged, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Remote Trunk Release, Intermittent Wipers, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Power Door Locks, Leather Steering Wheel, Stability Control, Power Passenger Seat, Traction Control, Front Head Air Bag, Power Door Locks, Hands-Free Liftgate, Keyless Start, Driver Restriction Features, Security System, Multi-Zone A/C, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Power Windows, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Rear Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Floor Mats, Keyless Entry, Engine Immobilizer, Universal Garage Door Opener, Heated Front Seat(s), Cruise Control, Keyless Start, Leather Seats, Bucket Seats, Passenger Air Bag, Cross-Traffic Alert, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Climate Control, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Mirror Memory, A/C, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Rear Bench Seat, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Cargo Shade, Driver Vanity Mirror, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Rear Parking Aid, Keyless Entry, Power Passenger Seat, Tire Pressure Monitor, Knee Air Bag, Remote Engine Start, Power Windows, Seat Memory, Power Door Locks, Trip Computer, Requires Subscription*This Ford Escape is a Superstar! *KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.*The Experts' Verdict...*As reported by KBB.com: If you're seeking a compact SUV with great looks, great handling, great fuel economy and great features, the Ford Escape checks off all the boxes. and As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: The 2015 Escape is a Compact SUV that is an absolute head turner. A major departure from its previous generation, this Escape is refreshingly modern with sporty attitude. Further, the interior of the escape showcases impressive design, and high quality materials. It is one of the leaders in its segment for gas mileage, styling, and great technology as well. There are three trims available for the 2015 Escape: S, SE, and Titanium. Standard on all 3 models, is a generous assortment of standard features. You get a 6-Speed SelectShift Automatic, Power Windows and Door Locks, a Storage Bin under the floor, Touch Controls on the Steering Wheel, and Flat Fold Rear Seats. Plus, it comes with a 6 Speaker, AM FM Radio with CD, MP3 and Auxiliary Input, and a Communication and Entertainment System. The Base S Trim comes with a 2.5L, 4-Cylinder Engine with 168hp that gets an EPA estimated 22 MPG in the City and 31 MPG on the Highway. Plus the base also comes standard with the MyKey system for parents of younger drivers. The SE and Titanium come standard with a 1.6-Liter EcoBoost engine, with an optional 2.0L EcoBoost I-4 engine available instead. Bought as a two-wheel drive, the 1.6L gets an EPA Estimated 23 MPG City and 33 MPG hwy, while the 2.0L gets 22 MPG City and 30 MPG hwy. The S Trim can only be purchased as a two-wheel drive but the other two models give you the option of four-wheel drive as well. In terms of Safety, all models are standard equipped with Front and Rear Anti-Lock Brakes, AdvanceTrac with Roll Stability Control, and a Rear View Camera. Available features include the available SYNC with MyFord Touch infotainment system which includes Bluetooth and navigation among other features.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks, third party lenders and Honda Financial Services daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As the largest pre-owned vehicle retailer in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733
