2015 Ford Escape

103,940 KM

Details Description Features

$15,753

+ tax & licensing
$15,753

+ taxes & licensing

Palladino Honda

705-673-6733

2015 Ford Escape

2015 Ford Escape

SE - NAVIGATION TWO SETS OF TIRES -

2015 Ford Escape

SE - NAVIGATION TWO SETS OF TIRES -

Location

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

$15,753

+ taxes & licensing

103,940KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6877983
  • Stock #: 22968A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 22968A
  • Mileage 103,940 KM

Vehicle Description

Small Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD, 4WD 4dr SE, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE: 2.0L ECOBOOST -inc: Deletes active grille shutter 3.07 Axle Ratio
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

