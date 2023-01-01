$6,500+ tax & licensing
$6,500
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Mazda
705-524-3300
2015 Ford Fiesta
2015 Ford Fiesta
SE - Bluetooth - SYNC
Location
Palladino Mazda
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2
705-524-3300
$6,500
+ taxes & licensing
93,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10508121
- Stock #: N10QA032W
- VIN: 3FADP4BJ1FM155369
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 93,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Small but mighty, the Ford Fiesta is a pleasure to drive. This subcompact offers efficiency you'd expect with engaging driving dynamics. This 2015 Ford Fiesta is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
Ford has changed what it means to be a subcompact car with the Fiesta. Cars this size used to be penalty boxes that nobody wanted to drive. This Fiesta is a different story. Fun to drive, small car efficiency, and impressive tech all in a great looking car. The Ford Fiesta is a game changer. This sedan has 93,000 kms. It's green in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.6L I4 16V MPFI DOHC engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Sync, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FADP4BJ1FM155369.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinomazda.ca/finance/
Palladino Mazda in Sudbury Ontario is your ultimate resource for new Mazda vehicles and used Mazda vehicles. We not only offer our clients a large selection of top quality, affordable Mazda models, but we do so with uncompromising customer service and professionalism. We takes pride in representing one of Canada's premier automotive brands. Mazda models lead the way in terms of affordability, reliability, performance, and fuel efficiency.The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 330+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 60
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Trim
Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
Mechanical
Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Cupholders: Front and rear
Floor mats: Carpet front
Clock: In-dash
Center Console: Full with storage
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Additional Features
4 door
Sync
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Remote activated exterior entry lights
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 6
Wheel Diameter: 15
Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
Surround Audio
Rear door type: Trunk
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Rear spoiler: Lip
Turn signal in mirrors
Piano black dash trim
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Painted aluminum rims
Fuel Capacity: 47 L
Tires: Width: 185 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.5 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.5 L/100 km
Front Leg Room: 1,072 mm
Diameter of tires: 15.0"
Front Head Room: 993 mm
Rear Head Room: 942 mm
Overall Width: 1,722 mm
Overall height: 1,473 mm
Wheelbase: 2,489 mm
Rear Leg Room: 792 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,339 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,245 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,285 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,250 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio
Max cargo capacity: 363 L
Curb weight: 1,169 kg
Overall Length: 4,409 mm
Manual child safety locks
Halogen aero-composite headlights
SYNC AppLink
Palladino Mazda
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2