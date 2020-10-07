Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit? No problem! We finance!
2015 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT
Comes with a two year powertrain warranty!
5.3L V8 engine with cylinder cut-out, automatic transmission and 4WD!
Super well kept truck - lots of highway miles and never abused!
Super loaded up truck! Collision alert, sunroof, leather
Heated and Cooled seats, USB, AUX, bluetooth audio
Bluetooth hands free calling, factory remote start
Comes with a set of weathertech mats for the front!
$23,900 + HST Certified
Warranty and Financing available!
Vehicle Features
universal home remote
Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
Remote Vehicle Starter System
6-Speaker Audio System
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Rear Vision Camera with dynamic guide lines
Fog lamps, front, halogen
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
GVWR, 7200 lbs. (3266 kg) (Requires 4WD models and (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L86) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
Differential, heavy-duty locking rear
Cooling, external engine oil cooler
Alternator, 150 amps
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
Brakes, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors, 4-wheel antilock
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower
CornerStep, rear bumper
Mouldings, bodyside, chrome
Wheelhouse liners, rear
Mirror caps, chrome
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, chrome
Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
Driver Information Centre, 4.2-inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization, warning messages and vehicle information
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control
Assist handle, front passenger on A-pillar
Power outlet, 110-volt AC
Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler (Included and only available with (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
Bumper, front chrome
Tailgate and bed rail protection caps, top
Windows, power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
Pickup box, Wideside
Bumper, rear chrome with bumper CornerSteps
Grille surround, chrome (With (GAT) All-Terrain Package grille is body coloured.)
LED Lighting, cargo box with switch on centre switch bank
Tailgate, locking, utilizes same key as ignition and door
Stabilitrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Headlamps, halogen projector with LED signature
Pedals, power-adjustable
Battery, heavy-duty 720 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
Trailering equipment includes trailer hitch, 7-pin and 4-pin connectors
ENGINE, 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8
Rear axle, 3.08 ratio (Standard and only available on (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine. Not available with (RD3) 20" ultra bright machined aluminum wheels, (NZM) 20" chrome aluminum wheels or 22" LPO wheels.)
Airbags, dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front passenger, seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger, and head-curtain side-impact airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; includes Passenger Sensing...
Engine, 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 with Active Fuel Management, Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing, includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 ...
