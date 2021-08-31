Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 GMC Terrain

52,711 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Sudbury Hyundai

1-800-565-9829

Contact Seller
2015 GMC Terrain

2015 GMC Terrain

SLE-2

Watch This Vehicle

2015 GMC Terrain

SLE-2

Location

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway Rd, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

1-800-565-9829

  1. 8022871
  2. 8022871
  3. 8022871
  4. 8022871
  5. 8022871
  6. 8022871
  7. 8022871
  8. 8022871
  9. 8022871
  10. 8022871
Contact Seller

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

52,711KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8022871
  • Stock #: 409937A
  • VIN: 2GKALREK9F6338429

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 409937A
  • Mileage 52,711 KM

Vehicle Description

Our used vehicle pricing is updated daily to ensure that you are being offered a competitive price as compared to similar vehicles across the province. When you buy from Sudbury Hyundai you know that you are getting the best possible price, every time. Drive in today to experience the difference for yourself.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Sudbury Hyundai

2015 Hyundai Santa F...
 36,030 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 2500 Big Horn
 51,211 KM
$62,995 + tax & lic
2013 Toyota Matrix S...
 84,956 KM
$13,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Sudbury Hyundai

Sudbury Hyundai

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway Rd, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

Call Dealer

1-800-565-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-565-9829

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory