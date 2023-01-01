$39,475+ tax & licensing
$39,475
+ taxes & licensing
Subaru of Sudbury
705-419-2285
2015 GMC Yukon
Denali
Location
2097 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2
181,338KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9583480
- Stock #: S22096AA
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 181,338 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD 4dr Denali, 8-Speed Automatic, Gas/Ethanol V8 6.2L/376
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Memory Package
Adjustable Pedals
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Front Bucket Seats
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
universal home remote
Front Reading Lights
Keyless Start
Leather shift knob
Garage door transmitter
WiFi Hotspot
WIRELESS CHARGING
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Adaptive suspension
Integrated Trailer Brake Controller
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Power Rear Liftgate
Front fog lights
Running Boards/Side Steps
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
10 Speakers
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Multi-Zone A/C
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Genuine wood console insert
Rear Defrost
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Trailer Hitch Receiver
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Panic Alarm
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
voltmeter
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Genuine wood dashboard insert
Genuine wood door panel insert
Pedal memory
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Steering wheel memory
Active suspension
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Perforated leather appointed seat trim
Heated leather-wrapped steering wheel
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Push Button Keyless Start
Roof rack: rails only
3rd row seats: split-bench
3.23 Rear Axle Ratio
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Driver Alert Package
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
5 Auxiliary 12-volt Power Outlets
Black Assist Steps w/Chrome Strip
Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound 10 Speaker System
Hands Free Power Liftgate
Heated & Cooled Full-Feature Reclining Bucket Seats
OnStar Basic Plan For 5 Years
OnStar w/4G LTE
Passive Entry System
Power Second Row Bucket Seats
Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column
Power-Adjustable Pedals For Accelerator & Brake
Side Blind Zone Alert w/Lane Change Alert
Exterior parking camera rear
High-Intensity Discharge Headlights
Premium audio system: IntelliLink
ENGINE 6.2L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction (420 hp [313 kW] @ 5600 rpm 460 lb-ft of torque [624 N-m] @ 4100 rpm) (STD)
Magnetic Ride Control Suspension Package
AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Requires Subscription
Inside Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror
Emergency communication system: OnStar and GMC connected services capable
Wheels: 20" x 9" Ultra Bright Machined Aluminum
Front Collision Warning
Radio: AM/FM 8" Diagonal Colour Touch Navigation
