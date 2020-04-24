Menu
2015 Honda Civic

Sedan Touring- BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, HEATED LEATHER SEATS

2015 Honda Civic

Sedan Touring- BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, HEATED LEATHER SEATS

Location

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

$12,522

+ taxes & licensing

  • 114,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4905648
  • Stock #: U9549A
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F79FH026526
Exterior Colour
NH-731P/CRYSTAL BL
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

People can't stop talking about this popular 2015 Honda Civic Sedan Touring. Top Safety Pick, Brand Image Awards.*The Experts Can't Be Wrong *As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: The Honda Civic is back to rest the critics of the past. Whichever Civic you choose, you'll find the technology and refinement to make the journey more exciting than the destination.*This Honda Civic Sedan is a Safety Superstar! *IIHS Top Safety Pick. KBB.com Brand Image Awards.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks, third party lenders and Honda Financial Services daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As the largest pre-owned vehicle retailer in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Impressive Features Make This Honda Civic Sedan Touring Stand Out From The Crowd *Back-Up Camera, Honda LaneWatch Right Side Camera, Bluetooth Handsfreelink Wireless Phone Connectivity, Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 17" x 7J Aluminum-Alloy, Wheels w/Machined Accents, VSA Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Transmission: Continuously Variable.*Stop By Today *Stop by Palladino Honda located at 990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Keyless Start
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Generic Sun/Moonroof
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

This dealer offers remote buying options!
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Palladino Honda

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

