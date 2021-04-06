Menu
2015 Honda Civic

54,462 KM

Details Description Features

$11,843

+ tax & licensing
$11,843

+ taxes & licensing

Palladino Honda

705-673-6733

2015 Honda Civic

2015 Honda Civic

Sedan LX - NEW ARRIVAL -

2015 Honda Civic

Sedan LX - NEW ARRIVAL -

Location

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

$11,843

+ taxes & licensing

54,462KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6891639
  • Stock #: 22869D

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour NH-731PX/CRYSTAL B
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 22869D
  • Mileage 54,462 KM

Vehicle Description

Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth Handsfreelink Wireless Phone Connectivity, Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 15" x 6.5J Steel w/Covers, VSA Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Transmission: 5-Speed Manual, Tires: P195/65R15 89H AS (M+S), Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel. This Honda Civic Sedan has a strong Regular Unleaded I-4 1.8 L/110 engine powering this Manual transmission.*These Packages Will Make Your Honda Civic Sedan LX - NEW ARRIVAL - The Envy of Your Friends *Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System w/4 Speakers -inc: text message function, steering wheel-mounted audio w/illumination, 1 USB device connector, Bluetooth streaming audio, MP3/auxiliary input jack, front speakers and rear speakers, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System, Power Rear Windows, Power 1st Row Windows, Light Tinted Glass, Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents, HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/6-way manual adjustment, Grille w/Chrome Bar, Glove box, Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer, Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet, Front-Wheel Drive, Front Splash Guards, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control, FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate, Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster, Fixed Interval Wipers, Engine: 1.8L I-4 SOHC 16-Valve i-VTEC.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks, third party lenders and Honda Financial Services daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As the largest pre-owned vehicle retailer in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Covers
Back-Up Camera
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Palladino Honda

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

