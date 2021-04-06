+ taxes & licensing
705-673-6733
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
+ taxes & licensing
Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth Handsfreelink Wireless Phone Connectivity, Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 15" x 6.5J Steel w/Covers, VSA Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Transmission: 5-Speed Manual, Tires: P195/65R15 89H AS (M+S), Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel. This Honda Civic Sedan has a strong Regular Unleaded I-4 1.8 L/110 engine powering this Manual transmission.*These Packages Will Make Your Honda Civic Sedan LX - NEW ARRIVAL - The Envy of Your Friends *Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System w/4 Speakers -inc: text message function, steering wheel-mounted audio w/illumination, 1 USB device connector, Bluetooth streaming audio, MP3/auxiliary input jack, front speakers and rear speakers, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System, Power Rear Windows, Power 1st Row Windows, Light Tinted Glass, Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents, HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/6-way manual adjustment, Grille w/Chrome Bar, Glove box, Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer, Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet, Front-Wheel Drive, Front Splash Guards, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control, FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate, Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster, Fixed Interval Wipers, Engine: 1.8L I-4 SOHC 16-Valve i-VTEC.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks, third party lenders and Honda Financial Services daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As the largest pre-owned vehicle retailer in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5