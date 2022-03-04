$16,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Honda Civic
Sedan LX - Bluetooth - Cruise Control
Location
80,080KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8461803
- Stock #: U10305A
- VIN: 2HGFB2F40FH038540
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 80,080 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2015 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
In addition to the impressive performance and handling that the 2015 Honda Civic Sedan provides, this model also offers exceptional amenities to enhance the total experience. Staying in tune with what drivers want, this car features modern technology for information and entertainment. It also provides outstanding safety ratings to make everyone feel safe no matter where the destination leads.This sedan has 80,080 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 143HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Doors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back.
Come by and check out our fleet of 130+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 4
Window grid antenna
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
Cargo Area Light
Body-coloured bumpers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 65
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Intermittent front wipers
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Interior air filtration
Privacy glass: Light
Multi-link rear suspension
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
One 12V DC power outlet
Wheel Diameter: 15
Wheel Width: 6.5
Rear door type: Trunk
Metal-look door trim
Mechanical remote trunk release
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Audio system memory card slot
Metal-look shift knob trim
Video Monitor Location: Front
Grille with chrome bar
Front Shoulder Room: 1,438 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 7.9 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 50 L
Rear Leg Room: 919 mm
Tires: Width: 195 mm
Diameter of tires: 15.0"
Front Head Room: 992 mm
Rear Head Room: 942 mm
Overall Width: 1,752 mm
Overall height: 1,435 mm
Urethane steering wheel trim
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.1 L/100 km
Gross vehicle weight: 1,720 kg
Wheelbase: 2,670 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,066 mm
Max cargo capacity: 353 L
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,355 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,283 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,306 mm
Overall Length: 4,556 mm
Manual child safety locks
Curb weight: 1,284 kg
Halogen aero-composite headlights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
