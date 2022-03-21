$18,501 + taxes & licensing 2 1 , 1 6 0 K M Used Get Financing

Stock #: 23884B

VIN: 2HGFB2F43FH053100

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 21,160 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows POWER DOORS Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Computer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Dual Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Manual front air conditioning Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Audio controls on steering wheel Total Number of Speakers: 4 Window grid antenna Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Exterior Body-coloured bumpers Intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 65 Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Comfort Interior air filtration Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control One 12V DC power outlet Wheel Diameter: 15 Wheel Width: 6.5 Rear door type: Trunk Metal-look door trim Mechanical remote trunk release 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Audio system memory card slot Metal-look shift knob trim Video Monitor Location: Front Grille with chrome bar Front Shoulder Room: 1,438 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 7.9 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 50 L Rear Leg Room: 919 mm Tires: Width: 195 mm Diameter of tires: 15.0" Front Head Room: 992 mm Rear Head Room: 942 mm Overall Width: 1,752 mm Overall height: 1,435 mm Urethane steering wheel trim Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.1 L/100 km Gross vehicle weight: 1,720 kg Wheelbase: 2,670 mm Front Leg Room: 1,066 mm Max cargo capacity: 353 L Rear Shoulder Room: 1,355 mm Front Hip Room: 1,283 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,306 mm Overall Length: 4,556 mm Manual child safety locks Curb weight: 1,284 kg Halogen aero-composite headlights

