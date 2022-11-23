$16,194 + taxes & licensing 1 2 0 , 5 6 5 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 120,565 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Computer Rear View Camera Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Dual Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Selective service internet access Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Windows Sunroof Privacy glass: Light Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Exterior Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Tires: Speed Rating: V Type of tires: Performance AS Tires: Profile: 45 Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control One 12V DC power outlet Rear door type: Trunk Wheel Width: 7 Metal-look door trim Mechanical remote trunk release 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Audio system memory card slot Express open/close glass sunroof Metal-look shift knob trim Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Machined aluminum rims Grille with chrome bar Tires: Width: 215 mm Diameter of tires: 17.0" Front Shoulder Room: 1,438 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 7.9 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 50 L Rear Leg Room: 919 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Overall Width: 1,752 mm Overall height: 1,435 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Front Head Room: 963 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.1 L/100 km Wheelbase: 2,670 mm Front Leg Room: 1,066 mm Max cargo capacity: 353 L Rear Shoulder Room: 1,355 mm Front Hip Room: 1,283 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,306 mm Rear Head Room: 920 mm Overall Length: 4,556 mm Manual child safety locks Gross vehicle weight: 1,755 kg Curb weight: 1,332 kg HondaLink SiriusXM Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Halogen aero-composite headlights Right exterior parking camera Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation

