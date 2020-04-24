990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
+ taxes & licensing
People can't stop talking about this top rated 2015 Honda CR-V Touring. Top Safety Pick+, Brand Image Awards.*The Experts Can't Be Wrong *As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: The Honda CR-V has a modern aerodynamic look, with sweeping lines, exciting body sculpting, and a dramatic profile. It has enough attitude and ability to get you around town and then tackle the open road and the great outdoors. The CR-V comes equipped with a 2.4-Liter i-VTEC 4-Cylinder engine with 185hp and a Continuously Variable Transmission. It has a rigid unit-body structure, coupled with taut suspension tuning, which give it impressive handling characteristics. For ultimate 4-season security, the CR-V is available with Honda's Real Time All-Wheel Drive with Intelligent Control System that smoothes out initial acceleration and can transfer up to 100% of torque to the rear wheels.*This Honda CR-V Passed the Test! *IIHS Top Safety Pick+. KBB.com Brand Image Awards.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group ** The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage such as the Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for "The Little Things" like free battery, wiper, bulb and tire replacement and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks, third party lenders and Honda Financial Services daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As the largest pre-owned vehicle retailer in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*This Honda CR-V Touring Has Features To Talk About *Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access, Perforated Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces, Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/10-way power adjustment including power lumbar support and driver's side memory, Back-Up Camera, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Honda LaneWatch Right Side Camera, Forward Collision Mitigation, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Bluetooth Handsfreelink Wireless Phone Connectivity.*Stop By Today *A short visit to Palladino Honda located at 990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5 can get you a reliable CR-V today!*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5