Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Honda CR-V

Touring-ALL WHEEL DRIVE,NAVIGATION,HEATED LEATHER SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Honda CR-V

Touring-ALL WHEEL DRIVE,NAVIGATION,HEATED LEATHER SEATS

Location

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

  1. 4904760
  2. 4904760
  3. 4904760
  4. 4904760
  5. 4904760
  6. 4904760
  7. 4904760
  8. 4904760
  9. 4904760
  10. 4904760
  11. 4904760
  12. 4904760
  13. 4904760
  14. 4904760
  15. 4904760
  16. 4904760
  17. 4904760
  18. 4904760
  19. 4904760
  20. 4904760
  21. 4904760
  22. 4904760
  23. 4904760
  24. 4904760
  25. 4904760
  26. 4904760
  27. 4904760
  28. 4904760
  29. 4904760
  30. 4904760
  31. 4904760
  32. 4904760
  33. 4904760
  34. 4904760
  35. 4904760
  36. 4904760
  37. 4904760
  38. 4904760
  39. 4904760
  40. 4904760
  41. 4904760
Contact Seller

$18,751

+ taxes & licensing

  • 96,888KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4904760
  • Stock #: 21658A
  • VIN: 5J6RM4H90FL800725
Exterior Colour
GREY/
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

People can't stop talking about this top rated 2015 Honda CR-V Touring. Top Safety Pick+, Brand Image Awards.*The Experts Can't Be Wrong *As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: The Honda CR-V has a modern aerodynamic look, with sweeping lines, exciting body sculpting, and a dramatic profile. It has enough attitude and ability to get you around town and then tackle the open road and the great outdoors. The CR-V comes equipped with a 2.4-Liter i-VTEC 4-Cylinder engine with 185hp and a Continuously Variable Transmission. It has a rigid unit-body structure, coupled with taut suspension tuning, which give it impressive handling characteristics. For ultimate 4-season security, the CR-V is available with Honda's Real Time All-Wheel Drive with Intelligent Control System that smoothes out initial acceleration and can transfer up to 100% of torque to the rear wheels.*This Honda CR-V Passed the Test! *IIHS Top Safety Pick+. KBB.com Brand Image Awards.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group ** The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage such as the Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for "The Little Things" like free battery, wiper, bulb and tire replacement and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks, third party lenders and Honda Financial Services daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As the largest pre-owned vehicle retailer in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*This Honda CR-V Touring Has Features To Talk About *Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access, Perforated Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces, Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/10-way power adjustment including power lumbar support and driver's side memory, Back-Up Camera, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Honda LaneWatch Right Side Camera, Forward Collision Mitigation, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Bluetooth Handsfreelink Wireless Phone Connectivity.*Stop By Today *A short visit to Palladino Honda located at 990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5 can get you a reliable CR-V today!*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Mirror Memory
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Keyless Start
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Lane Keeping Assist
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Generic Sun/Moonroof
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Palladino Honda

2017 RAM 1500 Limite...
 96,497 KM
$31,199 + tax & lic
2017 Aston Martin DB...
 12,000 KM
$199,888 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Odyssey T...
 72,451 KM
$30,984 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery (coming soon)
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Palladino Honda

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

705-673-XXXX

(click to show)

705-673-6733

Send A Message