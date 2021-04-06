2015 Honda CR-V

+ taxes & licensing
705-673-6733
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
+ taxes & licensing
Back-Up Camera, Honda LaneWatch Right Side Camera, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Bluetooth Handsfreelink Wireless Phone Connectivity, Wheels: 17" Aluminum Alloy, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: grade logic control, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: P225/65R17 102T All-Season, Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park. This Honda CR-V has a dependable Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine powering this Variable transmission.*Experience a Fully-Loaded Honda CR-V EX - BLIND SPOT CAMERA COMFORTABLE CLOTH SEATS *Smart Device Integration, Seats w/Premium Cloth Back Material, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Radio: Display Audio AM/FM/1CD w/6 Speakers -inc: 160-watt, Bluetooth streaming audio, HDMI input jack, MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability, Speed-Sensitive Volume Control (SVC), illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls and USB audio interface (2), Radio w/Clock and Voice Activation, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Programmable Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off, Liftgate Rear Cargo Access, Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents, Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/10-way power adjustment including power lumbar support, GVWR: 2,070 kgs (4,564 lbs), Fabric Seating Surfaces, Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Day-Night Rearview Mirror, Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls, Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive, 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement.*Only The Best Get Recognized*ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards, IIHS Top Safety Pick+, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.*The Experts' Verdict...*As reported by KBB.com: * Winner, 2015 Kelley Blue Book Best Buy Award among small SUVs * Excellent resale value * High fuel efficiency * Easy-driving, car-like manners * Impressively large and useful interior*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks, third party lenders and Honda Financial Services daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As the largest pre-owned vehicle retailer in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5