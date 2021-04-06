Menu
2015 Honda CR-V

115,321 KM

Details Description Features

$16,919

+ tax & licensing
Palladino Honda

705-673-6733

Contact Seller
EX - BLIND SPOT CAMERA COMFORTABLE CLOTH SEATS -

Location

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

115,321KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6891636
  • Stock #: 23184B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 23184B
  • Mileage 115,321 KM

Vehicle Description

Back-Up Camera, Honda LaneWatch Right Side Camera, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Bluetooth Handsfreelink Wireless Phone Connectivity, Wheels: 17" Aluminum Alloy, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: grade logic control, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: P225/65R17 102T All-Season, Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park. This Honda CR-V has a dependable Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine powering this Variable transmission.*Experience a Fully-Loaded Honda CR-V EX - BLIND SPOT CAMERA COMFORTABLE CLOTH SEATS *Smart Device Integration, Seats w/Premium Cloth Back Material, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Radio: Display Audio AM/FM/1CD w/6 Speakers -inc: 160-watt, Bluetooth streaming audio, HDMI input jack, MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability, Speed-Sensitive Volume Control (SVC), illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls and USB audio interface (2), Radio w/Clock and Voice Activation, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Programmable Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off, Liftgate Rear Cargo Access, Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents, Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/10-way power adjustment including power lumbar support, GVWR: 2,070 kgs (4,564 lbs), Fabric Seating Surfaces, Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Day-Night Rearview Mirror, Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls, Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive, 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement.*Only The Best Get Recognized*ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards, IIHS Top Safety Pick+, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.*The Experts' Verdict...*As reported by KBB.com: * Winner, 2015 Kelley Blue Book Best Buy Award among small SUVs * Excellent resale value * High fuel efficiency * Easy-driving, car-like manners * Impressively large and useful interior*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks, third party lenders and Honda Financial Services daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As the largest pre-owned vehicle retailer in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Back-Up Camera
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof

