2015 Honda CR-V

Listing ID: 9026098

Stock #: 24026W

VIN: 5J6RM4H92FL807160

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Basque Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 198,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Liftgate Remote power door locks Seating Leather Seats LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Split rear bench Interior Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Driver seat memory Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Forward Collision Mitigation Windows Sunroof Privacy glass: Deep Exterior Roof Rails Body-coloured bumpers Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 60 Black grille w/chrome surround Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 7 Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Rain sensing front wipers Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Security Audio system security Additional Features 4 door Navigation Power Tailgate Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Rear quarter windows: Wiper park Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Power remote trunk release Flip forward cushion/seatback rear seats Wheel Width: 7 Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear door type: Power liftgate Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Memorized Settings for 2 drivers Audio system memory card slot Wheel Diameter: 18 Simulated wood dash trim Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Express open/close glass sunroof Metal-look shift knob trim Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Premium Sound Package Diameter of tires: 18.0" Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.2 L/100 km Tires: Width: 225 mm Overall Width: 1,820 mm Wheelbase: 2,620 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Consumption: City: 9.1 L/100 km Front Leg Room: 1,050 mm Fuel Capacity: 58 L Rear Head Room: 980 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Gross vehicle weight: 2,100 kg Front Hip Room: 1,384 mm Front Head Room: 964 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,432 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,349 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,489 mm Manual child safety locks Max cargo capacity: 2,007 L Overall Length: 4,557 mm Overall height: 1,652 mm Rear Leg Room: 972 mm Silver w/painted accents aluminum rims HondaLink Curb weight: 1,652 kg Lane Departure Warning: Active Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Halogen projector beam headlights Right exterior parking camera Honda LaneWatch Heated Steerting Wheel Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation

